NFL rumors: Pete Carroll told Seahawks 'it's possible' team goes undefeated

The first step to achieving greatness is believing you can, and Pete Carroll is hoping his team takes that to heart.

The Seattle Seahawks coach was so confident in his players during training camp that he asked them why they can’t finish the 2022 NFL season undefeated, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.

“I know it’s possible,” Carroll reportedly told the team.

The 49ers certainly will look to put an end to that wishful thinking as they face off with Seattle on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The motivational speech reportedly came as Carroll gave the Seahawks a presentation on the 50th anniversary of the1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins, with sources telling Schefter that the coach wondered aloud why his team couldn’t do the same this season.

The ‘72 Dolphins are the only undefeated team of the Super Bowl era, though it was only a 14-game season. Many teams have come close since then but to avail.

Carroll apparently believes the Seahawks, with veteran journeyman Geno Smith under center, could do it.

And while Smith and Co. started the season off with an improbable win over former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, they face another tough task Week 2 against the 49ers.

The Seahawks come into Sunday’s NFC West matchup as the underdogs despite being the division's only team with a win.

After Seattle proved the oddsmakers wrong in Week 1, it’s safe to say San Francisco isn’t underestimating their division rival -- though it doesn’t help Seattle’s chances that star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending quadricep injury against the Broncos on Monday night.

But on the other side of the field, tight end George Kittle reportedly is expected to sit out of Sunday’s contest as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

With rain in the forecast again for the 49ers game -- this time, a rainy day at home rather than in Chicago -- it’s sure to be the hard-fought battle fans have come to expect between the two teams.

And Carroll can rest assured Trey Lance, Nick Bosa and the rest of the 49ers will look to put the Seahawks’ aspirations of an undefeated season to rest.

