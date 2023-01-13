NFL Rumors: Patriots TE coach Nick Caley 'strong candidate' for Jets OC position

Report: Nick Caley a 'strong candidate' for rival team's OC position originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are expected to undergo significant changes to their coaching staff ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Some coaches could be reassigned to different roles within the organization, but others could leave for an alluring opportunity elsewhere.

Tight ends coach Nick Caley may fall into the latter category. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Caley is considered a "strong candidate' for the New York Jets' offensive coordinator position.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano identified Caley as a "name to watch" for the Houston Texans OC job. Caley and Texans general manager Nick Caserio worked together in New England.

Caley, 39, joined the Patriots staff as an offensive assistant in 2015 after 10 years of coaching at the collegiate level. He has served as the tight ends coach in Foxboro since 2017. Before the 2022 season, the team prevented Caley from joining ex-Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders staff.

The Patriots on Thursday announced their plans to interview offensive coordinator candidates starting next week. Caley should be in consideration for the job, but a Bill O'Brien or Chad O'Shea return seems more likely based on recent reports.

While Caley might be on his way out of New England, the organization announced it has begun contract extension negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. Mayo turned down an interview for the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator position, but he still could take a head-coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers.