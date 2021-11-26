NFL roundtable: Which teams could make surprise playoff runs?

The NFL's top contenders should already find themselves on alert heading into Week 12.

In the last three weeks, there have been 11 victories by .500-or-lower teams against current division leaders. That figure represents the most throughout the league for that timespan for any year since 1970. And should that dynamic continue into the final weeks and postseason, the parity could leave the door open for an unlikely candidate to make a surprise playoff run.

With that in mind, we asked USA TODAY Sports' NFL reporters, columnists and editors:

Which off-the-radar potential playoff team has the most potential to make noise in the postseason?

Their answers:

Jarrett Bell

Sounds like you're looking for this year's 2020 Bucs. Or something like that. Remember how Tampa Bay struggled last November? TB12 & Co. got blown out by the Saints, stumbled on a Monday night against the Rams, then fell short in a comeback attempt against the Chiefs ... then rallied from those three November losses – all at home! – and became the first team to win a Super Bowl it their home! stadium. Who knew?

That said, it's time we pay closer attention to the prospects brewing with the Colts. The record (6-5) says mediocrity, er, parity, but Frank Reich's team has come a long way since that 0-3 start and the 1-4 marker they were left with after blowing a big lead at Baltimore. It's definitely Jonathan Taylor's time. For all we know about the NFL as a "passing" league, the later it gets into the year the more important the running game gets. So, check that box for the Colts, who have won three in a row and made quite the statement in smashing the Bills. GM Chris Ballard has also assembled strong talent in the trenches, including D-tackle DeForest Buckner and good-nasty guard Quenton Nelson. And tackling machine Darius Leonard has been one of the league's best linebackers for a minute now. Add a revived Carson Wentz to the mix and there is so much to like about the Colts being a team that can catch fire in January – and ala, the Bucs last season, take their formula to win on the road. The Chargers (6-4) would be another team to watch. Love their balance and array of playmakers.

Could we see not one, not two, but three NFC West teams in the playoffs this year? The Rams and Cardinals have mounted clear cases, but the 49ers are making their case for at least a wildcard berth. They’ve won three of their last four games, each win featuring at least 30 points, at least 145 rushing yards and no giveaways. The offensive recipe has crystallized. That clock bleeding – think: a 13-minute, 27-second drive last week that marked the NFL’s longest in 14 years – limits opponent’s opportunities. San Francisco’s defense ranking sixth overall and 11th in scoring. Then comes a dominant year for San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, whose 10 sacks through 10 games is tied for fifth most in the league. The Niners still have pieces of their Super Bowl team from two seasons prior, an innovative coach and a trajectory of improvement. A win against a similarly on-the-rise Minnesota team would further solidify the noise they can make in a playoff run, but early signs are already there.

The Eagles are among the most dangerous teams right now because they have a player who is quickly becoming one of the most special in the NFL. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has grown exponentially and the Eagles have followed in his magnetic wake. In fact, if there was a team I’d pick to win the NFC East, it wouldn’t be the Cowboys, it’d be Philadelphia. Hurts hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in four consecutive games and six of his last seven, but last week was his third game with multiple rushing touchdowns. His passing will get better and so will the Eagles.

They still have a ways to go, but the Philadelphia Eagles just might force their way into the playoff picture after a feeble start to the season. First-year head coach Nick Sirianni and his young staff seems to be figuring this thing out and doing a better job of putting their players in position to succeed.

Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of those players now thriving. In his last two games, he has recorded a combined five touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) and the Eagles have scored 30 and 40 points while beating the Broncos and Saints to improve to 5-6. Again, they have some teams to catch if they want one of those wild-card spots, but fortunately for the Eagles, five NFC teams are hovering around .500, so leap-frogging a squad or two remains very possible for this team, and if they’re able to build momentum, you never know what could happen in the postseason.

I’m going to go with the Eagles. They have been steadily improving as coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts continue to hone their relationship and figure out how to work best together. To that end, Hurts’ play over the past month has been dynamic, with the Eagles taking advantage of his dual-threat ability. Philadelphia (5-6) has won three of its last four and is currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC.

But what should allow Philly to stay in the wild card race is a remaining strength of schedule (.383 entering Week 12) that is weakest in the entire NFL, with games left against the Jets (2-8) and Cowboys (7-4) and two games each against the Giants (3-7) and Washington Football Team (4-6). If they get into the playoffs, it’s going to hinge on Hurts. If he can keep defenses unbalanced with his legs, the Eagles might end up being more than just a tough out.

