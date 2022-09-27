Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick in concussion protocol
The Steelers could be without Minkah Fitzpatrick versus the Jets.
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Fitzpatrick’s concussion today. It’s unclear when Fitzpatrick suffered the injury; he played every defensive snap of Thursday night’s game against the Browns. Fitzpatrick will have to get cleared by the league’s process, which includes an independent medical exam, before [more]
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he was considering a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Browns and said that “the answer to that question is definitively no.” Nothing’s changed Tomlin’s mind over the last few games. Trubisky remains the top quarterback on the team’s depth chart for this week’s game [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was coy about how long he might be out after suffering an ankle sprain at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. But it appears Jones will be out for at least this week’s matchup with the Packers. That means backup Brian Hoyer is in line to make his first [more]
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is out for the rest of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.
Power rankings: #Bills take slide from top after Week 3:
The Houston Texans fell to No. 31 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings.
Pittsburgh slowed the offense down in the second half and struggled to move the football.
Time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday Night Football NFL game.
Can Brian Hoyer keep the Patriots afloat while Mac Jones is sidelined with an ankle injury? A look at Hoyer's recent history as a starting quarterback doesn't exactly inspire confidence ...
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
The #Chiefs have taken a slight dip in the power rankings after suffering their first loss of the season in Week 3.
The heat won the day in Miami, but the Dolphins survived on the scoreboard. Miami beat the Bills 21-19. The Dolphins hadn’t beaten the Bills since Dec. 2, 2018, with Buffalo winning seven in a row. The victory left the Dolphins as the only unbeaten team in the AFC, and, as such at 3-0, atop [more]
After the stitches come out, the Cowboys can get a better understanding of the correct return date for quarterback Dak Prescott.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]