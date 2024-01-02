NFL power rankings Week 18: Cowboys, Lions virtually tied after controversial finish

NFL power rankings entering Week 18 of the 2023 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Baltimore Ravens (1): If you didn't think they were the league's best after handling the Niners, then consider that the AFC's top-seeded squad has won 10 games against teams with winning records – seven of those by at least 14 points. Case. Closed. (As is the MVP debate about QB Lamar Jackson.)

2. San Francisco 49ers (2): They're the first team in league history with a running back (Christian McCaffrey), tight end (George Kittle) and two wideouts (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk) all over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. With the NFC's bye secured, Niners now need to ensure CMC and his injured calf are ready to add to his output three weeks from now.

3. Buffalo Bills (4): All they need to do to surprisingly snatch another AFC East title is beat the Dolphins – against whom Josh Allen has thrown multiple TD passes in 12 straight games, the longest streak by a quarterback against another team in league history.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6): Only Tom Brady's Patriots have won more consecutive division titles than the eight Andy Reid and (mostly) Patrick Mahomes have strung together since 2016. But doesn't appear there will be a sixth straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

5a. Dallas Cowboys (10): Did they really win Saturday? Regardless, this is a team capable of doing serious damage in the postseason … if it plays at AT&T Stadium.

5b. Detroit Lions (5): Did they really lose Saturday? Regardless, this is a team capable of doing serious damage in the postseason … if its players are, ahem, eligible to do so.

7. Los Angeles Rams (8): Arguably as good a coaching job as Sean McVay has ever produced – and absolutely possible he could wind up coaching in his third Super Bowl in a six-season span.

8. Cleveland Browns (9): They're the first team in NFL annals to reach the playoffs despite starting four quarterbacks in multiple games … though that adversity is what led them to resurrected Joe Flacco.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (3): QB Jalen Hurts has accounted for a team-record 38 touchdowns (23 passing, 15 rushing). However he might have to push that figure to 58 in the playoffs if this spiraling squad has any shot of returning to Super Sunday.

10. Miami Dolphins (7): If they relinquish the AFC East to Buffalo on Sunday – which seems likely – then Fins will head to Kansas City for the wild-card round … so at least we'd finally get to see WR Tyreek Hill return to Arrowhead.

11. Houston Texans (13): Rookie QB C.J. Stroud makes his first NFL prime-time appearance Saturday – with the chance to put this team into the playoffs for the first time since 2019 while improving its record by seven wins from the 2022 edition.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (14): How much money will OLB Josh Allen make in free agency? Well, the franchise tag is likely to delay his payday. But consider this: He and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor are the only players since 1982 with at least 2½ sacks four times in one season.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11): If they can't beat Carolina on Sunday, they don't deserve to fly a third consecutive NFC South flag for the first time in franchise history.

14. Green Bay Packers (23): Neither Brett Favre nor Aaron Rodgers threw 30 TD passes in their first seasons as GB QB1. Jordan Love has – though the question now is whether he, too, has an ownership stake of the Bears.

15. New Orleans Saints (17): Win Sunday, and they'll be 25-26 over the past three seasons … and very likely without a playoff berth to show for it.

16. Chicago Bears (24): Poorly as the 2023 season started, it couldn't be ending much better for a team that won't qualify for the playoffs. Da Bears have won four of five, clinched the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft (thank you, Carolina), while watching QB Justin Fields maximize his value – should he actually wind up on the trade block.

17. Atlanta Falcons (16): Crazy in this day and age that they have one player averaging more than four receptions per game – and that's a very modest 4.3 by talented WR Drake London.

18. Indianapolis Colts (18): The last quarterback not named Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck to lead Indy to a division title? Try Jack Trudeau in 1987, when the Colts were still in the AFC East. But Gardner Minshew II could break that cycle.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (19): Bit hard to believe this hasn't happened, but OLB T.J. Watt can become the first three-time sack champion since the statistic became official in 1982.

20. Seattle Seahawks (12): How best to explain how they've transformed from possible contender to likely pretender? HC Pete Carroll's defense has surrendered more than 1,000 yards on the ground over the past six weeks, four of those games losses.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (20): Whether or not he wants to admit it after a 41-yard day, WR Ja'Marr Chase should probably concede K.C.'s corners are pretty tight.

22. Minnesota Vikings (15): Not a whole lot has gone according to plan in 2023 – but undrafted LB Ivan Pace Jr. has been a notable exception.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (21): Hard not to get enamored with sacks, but DE Maxx Crosby has a league-best 43 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

24. Arizona Cardinals (26): Their 35 points and 449 yards Sunday were season bests, to say nothing of the fact the Cards didn't need to punt in a win that put a torpedo into the Eagles, HC Jonathan Gannon's former team.

25. New England Patriots (27): The last time they didn't have a rusher or receiver break 700 yards? Try 1987, which was interrupted by a players strike.

26. New York Jets (28): The team that forced Tom Brady onto the field 22 years ago could help force Bill Belichick from the Pats' sideline by ending its 15-game losing streak against New England on Sunday.

27. Denver Broncos (22): So we're really going to contend that QB Jarrett Stidham, who just won his first football game since college – five years ago – against a highly depleted Chargers outfit is an upgrade over Russell Wilson? Got it.

28. New York Giants (29): You'd like to see a more well-rounded game from OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he's nearly tripled his rookie sack total (4) to 11½ as a sophomore.

29. Tennessee Titans (25): Borrowing from last week's thought but … two years in, pretty crazy they won't even leverage an opportunity to potentially showcase QB Malik Willis to other teams.

30. Los Angeles Chargers (30): Given how little went right for this team, credit veteran OLB Khalil Mack. Not only did he surpass 100 career sacks, he managed a career-best 16 in 2023 to do it. A guy who might be a cap casualty in 2024 should have several suitors if so.

31. Washington Commanders (31): If I'm Jacoby Brissett – and I'm definitely not – given the option of making my first start of 2023 against the Niners defense or resting my balky hammy … well, not much of a decision really.

32. Carolina Panthers (32): Be interesting to note they went 0-for-Florida in 2023, losing thrice in the Sunshine State … except for the fact they went 0-for-the-road in 2023, dropping all nine games away from Charlotte.

