NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins could be a playoff team with Tua Tagovailoa

The legend of Ryan Fitzpatrick got a little out of control.

He’s a competent NFL quarterback and a lot of fun to root for. He can get hot for a few weeks at a time. But it was still weird how people freaked out when the Miami Dolphins benched him. Miami replaced a 37-year-old with an 82.1 career passer rating for the fifth pick of the draft.

Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ future. He might be the present, too.

Sunday was an eye-opening win. The Dolphins offense didn’t do much in Tagovailoa’s first start, because it didn’t need to. The special teams and defense made huge plays against the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins did need Tagovailoa and the offense to make plays against the Arizona Cardinals,

The Cardinals, a 5-2 team before Sunday, put up 31 points. They had 442 yards with some big plays, and led going into the fourth quarter.

Tua came up big. On a 93-yard drive when the Dolphins trailed 31-24, Tagovailoa was 5-of-5 for 53 yards passing, with 23 yards rushing on two carries. On one of the rushing attempts he had a Mike Vick-like move when he found a pass rusher as he retreated in the pocket, then turned back upfield, made a move and split two defenders to get into the open field.

He gained 17 yards. It was the exact type of play Miami was looking for when they drafted Tagovailoa.

"That one scramble where he split those guys was exceptional," center Ted Karras said, according to the team’s site. "I don't think any moment is too big for Tua.”

Tagovailoa will have his rookie moments. It’s inevitable. But the Dolphins might have a team around him to make up for it. They showed that against the Rams.

The Dolphins are suddenly looking pretty good in the playoff picture. After their fourth straight win the Dolphins are 5-3, a game-and-a-half behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. And check out the next four weeks:

Week 10: vs. Chargers

Week 11: at Broncos

Week 12: at Jets

Week 13: vs. Bengals

The Dolphins aren’t good enough that we can assume they will win each of those games. But it’s possible. And at 9-3, or even 8-4, Miami would be right in the middle of the AFC playoff race.

The fact that the playoffs are even a realistic possibility is a great sign. Miami’s latest effort at rebuilding seems to finally be a hit, and they’re seeing results earlier than expected.

The Dolphins have a good coach in Brian Flores, a defense that has played well when healthy (which makes Arizona’s output Sunday even more impressive) and an offense that is capable. Tagovailoa could give the offense a new dimension, too.

Miami had the biggest Week 9 improvement in their playoff odds, according to Football Outsiders’ projections. The Dolphins now have a 56.2 percent chance to make it to the playoffs, up 18.4 percent from a week ago.

Maybe the Dolphins can make the playoffs this season. Even if they don’t, it seems like a few appearances will be coming in the near future.

Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Dolphins to their fourth straight win. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) More

Here are the power rankings after Week 9 of the NFL season:

32. New York Jets (0-9, Last Week: 32)

In the big picture it’s not the worst thing for the Jets to lose all their games. That said, what an awful, awful loss that was to the Patriots.

31. Dallas Cowboys (2-7, LW: 31)

At least the Cowboys played some competitive football. The Cowboys are already pessimistic about having Andy Dalton back this week, but Garrett Gilbert can keep the offense moving a little bit until Dalton returns.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7, LW: 30)

Jake Luton was pretty good for a rookie making his first start, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown. It seems unlikely he’d play so well the rest of the season that he’d change any plans the Jaguars have to draft a quarterback in the first round, but he’s off to a good start.

29. Washington Football Team (2-6, LW: 27)