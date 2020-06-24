NFL Podcast: What would the NFL look like without a 2020 season and does Jerry Jones need to speak up?





As the coronavirus pandemic rages on through the country and localized spikes in cases sweep across Florida, Texas, California and more, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down the latest on where the NFL and its teams stand in terms of beginning the season this September. Is a shortened or cancelled pre-season likely? Will any fans be allowed into the stadiums? What would happen if the 2020 season is cancelled altogether? (3:45)

Shifting gears to America's team, our experts interpret the conflicting comments from Demarcus Lawrence and Gerald McCoy about whether or not Jerry Jones should speak out against police brutality and systematic racism. (27:25)

They also talk about how Dak Prescott's contract extension and a possible trade for disgruntled Jets safety Jamal Adams are much more connected than you may think. (40:25)

The guys close out the show debating the best french fries in America. Things get heated and Charles gives you the secret to ordering fries at McDonalds. (49:30)

An empty Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson are pessimistic that fans will be in the stands this fall when the NFL season commences. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

