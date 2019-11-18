NFL Podcast: Ugly Trubisky-Goff matchup has L.A. and Chicago wondering what's next

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

An ugly Sunday night matchup between the Bears and Rams had America searching for the remote control and their Chicago and Los Angeles fanbases pulling their hair out.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the Sunday night freestyle edition of the podcast with the unsightly but illuminating matchup between two of last year's NFC division winners and the last two coach of the year winners (0:15). While the Bears likely have an opportunity to move on from Mitchell Trubisky in the next couple years, the Rams owe Jared Goff $110m guaranteed over the next four years.

Later in the show, the guys address the rest of the games from Week 11 including the Baltimore Ravens blowout win over the Houston Texans (9:10), how the Arizona Cardinals have something special in Kyler Murray (16:00), if Dak Prescott should be in the MVP conversation (25:20) and what would happen if the Atlanta Falcons put together a respectable second-half (33:00).

Of course, they close out the show with the Thursday night matchup between the Steelers and Browns which resulted in the now-infamous fight between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph (42:05).

Is the Bears' loss to the Rams on Sunday night the final straw for Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago? (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

