NFL Podcast: Rams swap Peters for Ramsey and the MNF officiating nightmare

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If a controversial Monday night game between the Packers and Lions wasn't enough mid-week action for you, on Tuesday the Los Angeles Rams said, "hold my beer" and made a number of splashes in the form of two trades that massively reshaped their secondary and sent a key piece to an AFC contender.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off this mid-week podcast with the trades that sent Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the LA Rams and Marcus Peters from the Rams to the Baltimore Ravens (1:00). What does this mean for the Rams, Ravens and Jaguars, who all got something different out of this defensive reshuffling.

Even though it feels like it happened a decade ago, the Detroit Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night with the help of a last-second Mason Crosby field goal and a handful of controversial calls. Terez & Charles dissect the growing discontent with NFL officiating and give some love to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who played quite well in the face of controversy (19:00)

In Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments that head coach Jason Garrett, "would be very sought after if he was on the open market." Our experts dive into that statement and recall some conversations they've had with Cowboys sources who say that Garrett provides more value to Dallas than meets the eye (26:20).

Story continues

Elsewhere in in the NFC, Drew Brees posted an Instagram video that showed him throwing a football and rumors have the Saints QB trying to return to action ahead of schedule following a thumb injury in September. The guys take a trip to Charles' Conspiracy Corner to dive into why Brees may be trying to get back onto the field earlier than expected (35:10).

Wrapping up the show, the guys talk about the intriguing storylines to watch out for in Saints/Bears (41:40) and have a very spirited argument about the toothless barbs being thrown between Doug Pederson and Jason Garrett ahead of Cowboys/Eagles this weekend (44:30).

The Los Angeles Rams' trade for Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey sent reverberations through the league. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts