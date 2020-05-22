NFL Podcast: Brady gets 'The Last Dance' treatment and what if Peyton Manning was a Seahawk?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open today's podcast fresh off the news that ESPN has acquired a nine-part documentary about Tom Brady called "Man in the Arena," set to air sometime in 2021. The guys analyze Tom's move into the spotlight, ESPN's hope to capture some more lightning in a bottle off the success of "The Last Dance," and if we're in-store for a future of high-quality docs that shine a less critical light on past greats. (0:20).

After briefly touching on the news that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a 5-year, $175 million dollar deal (18:30), the guys break down some proposed rule changes that are set to be voted on by the franchises next week. (20:45)

Charles and Terez dig into a story that Seattle coach Pete Carroll flew to Denver to woo Peyton Manning during his free agency in 2012 and wonder what the early 2010s Seahawks might've looked like with Manning under center. (25:15)

They also address rumors that Miami QB Josh Rosen may be on the move again to his third team in as many years. Can the former first-round passer find the right situation? What teams do Terez and Charles think should take a gamble on the young prospect? (35:10)

The guys wrap up the show taking a listener question about their worst food takes and if the next Super Bowl champion will have an asterisk next to their name due to the COVID crisis. (43:20)

