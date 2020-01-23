NFL Podcast: Antonio Brown needs help, Jason Garrett stays in NFC East & is Eli a Hall of Famer?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's official. Daniel Jones is the king of the Giants and Eli Manning is officially retiring as of this Friday. The two time Super Bowl MVP is hanging up the cleats and Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson reflect on his legacy and suggest it's not a matter of if, but when Eli will make the Hall of Fame (0:20).

Later in the show, Charles & Terez dissect the last two weeks' worth of stories surrounding former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, culminating arrest warrant for Brown issued late Tuesday evening by police in Hollywood, Florida. (10:45)

Moving onto next week's big game, the guys break down how secondary ticket prices are on pace to make this the most expensive Super Bowl ever and Terez gives a few pointers to fans attending the Super Bowl for their first time. (19:35)

After the break, the guys discuss the New York Giants hiring former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their next offensive coordinator and adding former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to the offensive staff. (24:10)

They also analyze Jay Gruden's fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recently was announced as their next offensive coordinator (31:45).

Terez & Charles wrap up the podcast breaking down the latest chapter in the decades-long beef between Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb (35:50).

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss Eli Manning's Hall of Fame credentials on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts