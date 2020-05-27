NFL Podcast: Andrea Kremer on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's heroic frontline battle against COVID-19



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

As the COVID pandemic rages on and sports leagues begin to address returning to play, this podcast is temporarily taking a look back at a story that may be of interest not only to Kansas City fans, but all fans interested in the convergence of sports this health crisis.

As has been widely reported, Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been spending his offseason not training for Kansas City's Super Bowl defense or locked up in quarantine, but serving as a doctor in the battle against Coronavirus at a facility in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

In 2018, HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel covered Duvernay-Tardif's foray as the first active NFL player to graduate from medical school. On Tuesday night, Andrea Kremer followed up the segment with an update on how "Larry" is coping with his new position and the heroic risk he is taking by putting his duty as a medical doctor ahead of his career as a football player.

To discuss this segment and much more, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson are joined by the legendary journalist and two-time Emmy award-winning broadcaster Andrea Kremer. In addition to Andrea's brilliant work on Duvernay-Tardif, they also chat about her contributions to ESPN's The Last Dance, as well as ethics in journalism.

Kansas City Chief Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the NFL's only active player with a medical degree, is spending the offseason on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts