Which NFL player is Commanders QB Jayden Daniels most excited to play against?

Throughout the months leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, there was one comparison often made for new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

NFL comparisons are often unfair and tricky. Why did some compare Daniels to Jackson? It is likely due to each’s ability as a dynamic runner. However, there are quite a few differences between the two quarterbacks. For one, Daniels is a far more advanced passer coming out of college than Jackson was in 2018. That’s not a knock on Jackson, but a fact.

Where Daniels is now compared to where Jackson was in 2018 is irrelevant. It doesn’t mean Daniels will become the star Jackson is now.

But while the comparisons aren’t quite 100% accurate, that doesn’t mean Daniels doesn’t admire Jackson.

Recently, Daniels was asked which NFL player he looked forward to competing against, and he said Jackson.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was asked which NFL star is he most excited to play against: “I wanna play against Lamar [Jackson]…” 👀 (🎥:@EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/Co5B99cCAU — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 3, 2024

In some good news for Daniels — and NFL fans — the Commanders travel to Baltimore in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire