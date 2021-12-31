NFL picks experts heavily against Bengals in Week 17 vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of their biggest wins in recent memory with the 41-21 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and are feeling very good about themselves with two weeks left in the season.

However, most of the experts at NFL Pick Watch think they will come back down to Earth a bit this week.

Facing the reigning AFC champion and current No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, the experts are not on Cincinnati’s side this week. Just 16 percent of the pickers are taking the Bengals to pull off the upset and clinch the AFC North this week.

But crazier things have happened. The Bengals came very close to knocking off the Green Bay Packers earlier this season and they’re sitting with the NFL’s best record at 12-3.

Against the spread of Bengals +4, would you believe it is a 50/50 split? Can’t set a line much better than that.

List