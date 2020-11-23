NFL odds: After Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes is now the overwhelming NFL MVP favorite

We can cease and desist with any debate about someone other than Patrick Mahomes being the NFL MVP favorite.

You’ll hear people argue that Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara or anyone else should be “in the conversation,” but the only real talk is that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming favorite until further notice. Everyone else is vying for NFL offensive player of the year, though Mahomes should probably win that too.

Sunday night’s heroics, leading a game-winning drive over the Las Vegas Raiders everyone knew was coming, solidified Mahomes’ position. He’s the best player in football and he’s having a phenomenal year.

The odds at BetMGM reflect that.

Patrick Mahomes a big favorite to win MVP

Mahomes woke up Monday morning as the overwhelming MVP favorite in the betting world.

Mahomes is -118 to win MVP at BetMGM. Next on the list is Wilson at +350. Aaron Rodgers is +550 and nobody else is less than 12-to-1.

Mahomes had already taken over as the favorite to win the award, but his odds hadn’t dipped to minus territory. He was +180 to win NFL MVP last week.

The Raiders game was a signature moment, not that Mahomes needed one. The Chiefs got the ball on their own 25 with 1:43 left, trailing 31-28. Mahomes completed 6-of-7 passes to drive the length of the field, hitting Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute. The ease of the final drive was impressive, and hopefully that isn’t lost on everyone just because Mahomes makes everything look easy. And he did it as a huge “Sunday Night Football” audience watched a great game.

After that, it is hard to make any rational argument for anyone else winning MVP. There’s still a lot of season left but outside of injury, it’s hard to believe anyone can pass Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes reacts after a game winning touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mahomes’ stats are phenomenal

Statistically Mahomes might not put up 5,000 yards or 50 touchdowns like he did in his 2018 MVP season, but he has been magnificent on the stat sheet too.

Mahomes leads the NFL with 3,035 yards and has the lowest interception rate in the league at 0.5 percent. That’s an impressive combination. Mahomes has 27 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and a 114.3 passer rating, which is a little higher than his 2018 rating when he won MVP.

It’s rare over the history of the NFL to not have any real debate over the best player in the league at any given moment. Perhaps defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has a case with Mahomes, but that’s about it and Mahomes plays a far more valuable position. Mahomes is the NFL’s best by practically any measure and he is having another vintage season.

Unless something weird happens in the last six weeks, he’s going to have another MVP trophy too.

