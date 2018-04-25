NFL notebook: Audio from confidential NFL meeting discussing Trump revealed

An audio tape of a confidential meeting last October reveals that NFL owners were highly concerned about President Donald Trump's comments that were critical of players kneeling during the national anthem.

The New York Times reports that it obtained the audio recording of the three-hour session in which owners, players and executives discussed the comments and felt Trump's words were fueling an unprecedented amount of backlash against the league. The meeting was held at a time when TV ratings were dropping, and fans and sponsors were expressing outrage over the high number of players kneeling in peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem.

The summit was set up and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell began the session this way: "Let's make sure that we keep this confidential." Six months later, the details are out.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a longtime personal friend of Trump, was highly critical of the president, while Philadelphia Eagles owner called Trump's presidency "disastrous" and said "we've got to be careful not to be baited by Trump or whomever else." Then-San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long both spoke in favor of Colin Kaepernick being on an NFL team, while Houston Texans owner Bob McNair urged players to stop kneeling.

--The Cleveland Browns are expected to pass on USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The Browns have apparently "cooled" on the 20-year-old Darnold and are instead focused on either Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield or Wyoming's Josh Allen.

Browns general manager John Dorsey hasn't tipped his hand in recent weeks, telling reporters last Thursday that he remains open to "all options" with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks. Most considered Darnold the favorite to go No. 1 for the last several weeks, but Allen's name has gained steam recently. Meanwhile, Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters last Tuesday that all four top quarterbacks -- Darnold, Allen, Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen -- remain in play for Cleveland.

--Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant declined a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to Dallas-based reporter Ed Werder.

Per Werder, Bryant would prefer to sign a lucrative one-year deal, then prove himself on the field and lock up a monster deal as a free agent in 2019.

The Ravens decided not to give Bryant a one-year offer, opting instead to sign New Orleans Saints restricted free agent wideout Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet. The Saints chose not to match, making Snead a Raven, and Baltimore is reportedly no longer interested in Bryant.

--The doctor for Ohio State center Billy Price notified NFL teams by letter that Price's pectoral injury will be fully healed by the start of training camps in late July.

Price, who is rated as the 34th overall prospect and second-best center by Field Level Media for this week's NFL draft, suffered a pectoral injury while weightlifting during the NFL combine and underwent surgery on March 6.

Dr. David Altchek provided the update for Price's current health status: "William Price is now 2 months status post left shoulder pectoralis repair," Altchek wrote. "He has already attained full shoulder motion and has no deformity. His prognosis is for full recovery. It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in the NFL training camp at the end of July without restriction."

--The New Orleans Saints will honor late owner Tom Benson with an empty chair in their NFL draft war room this week. Benson, who also owned the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, died in March at the age of 90.

"We'll be thinking about him (during the draft) for sure. I've tried not to think about that. We miss him on a daily basis," said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Saints, who went 11-5 last season and won the NFC South, pick 27th in Thursday's first round.

--The Atlanta Falcons have picked up the fifth-year option of defensive end Vic Beasley, the team announced.

Beasley, 25, is set to make $2.4 million in 2018, the fourth year of his rookie contract. The fifth-year option -- which is guaranteed for injury only -- will pay him the average of the top-10 salaries at his position in 2019, a figure currently pegged at $14.2 million.

That number would be slightly lower if Beasley is classified as a linebacker, where he spent more time in 2016 and 2017, but he is expected to move back to defensive end full-time in 2018.

--Field Level Media