NFL, NFLPA continuing to discuss active players in Olympic flag football

The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing how to get NFL players on the field when flag football becomes an Olympic sport in 2028.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President for International Events, said today that talks are ongoing and a plan could be in place this year for getting NFL players on the field in Los Angeles in 2028.

"There was a lot of excitement from both current and former NFL players when LA 2028 was announced," O'Reilly said. "Those conversations have started, with the P.A., with key partners in this who are USA Football who runs and oversees the national team here in the US, with the International Federation of American Football, who will oversee flag football at large at the Olympics, working with the IOC. Those conversations about the eligibility and the process have started, and we will continue those conversations with the clubs over the next six months."

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is among the players who have expressed an interest in participating in the 2028 Summer Games, but while player interest is real, there are questions that need to be answered: Will NFL players be paid to participate? Who will pay them? How much? Can NFL teams refuse to allow a player under contract to play in the Olympics? If a player gets injured in the Olympics and has to miss playing time during the 2028 season, will he be paid for the games he misses?

The 2028 Olympics take place from July 14 to July 30, which means the Olympics will be concluding just as training camps are opening. The NFL sees flag football in the Olympics as an opportunity to attract more fans around the world, and so the league is incentivized to allow players to play.