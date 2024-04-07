NFL legend Aaron Donald says a former Wisconsin Badger is the league’s best defensive player

NFL legend Aaron Donald joined the Green Light podcast with Chris Long this week and gave his take on the league’s best defensive player — now that he’s retired from the sport.

His answer: former Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

“Right now, I think it’s T.J. Watt,” Donald said. “If you talk about a guy that’s consistent, been doing it year-in and year-out consistently. That’s going to get you 15 sacks, or 13 sacks, or damn 22 sacks consistent. He’s the guy that’s been doing it…Interceptions every year, touchdowns. His stats be ridiculous.”

The stats back it up, as Donald noted. Watt’s seven-year NFL career has already included 96.5 sacks, 107 tackles for loss, 198 quarterback hits, 27 forced fumbles and seven interceptions. Those counting stats, plus six Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro honors and the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Many around the league said Donald was still the scariest defender in the league, even in 2023 in his 10th NFL season. Watt now has a chance to decisively take that crown with Donald retired.

Aaron Donald says that TJ Watt is the best defensive player in the #NFL now that he’s retired: “I think it’s TJ Watt. If you talk about a guy that’s consistent. Been doing it year in year out consistently.” (via @greenlight)

pic.twitter.com/8DQtxPJe0H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024

