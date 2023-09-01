NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day' for Lions
Mike Florio and Peter King look at the massive opportunity the Detroit Lions will have when they kick off the 2023 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite for the opening game of the NFL season.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
After two preseason games Thursday, there are six each on Friday and Saturday and two more on Sunday.
The winds of change continue to swirl around Detroit.
What drama will this NFL season bring?
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights 10 pass catchers who might be underrated heading into the 2023 season.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?