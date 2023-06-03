NFL Insider says Dolphins had second-best offseason in 2023

The Miami Dolphins had an exciting offseason that saw them acquire one of the top cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey as well as hire one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the league in Vic Fangio.

Other moves like signing linebacker David Long Jr. and drafting cornerback Cam Smith and running back De’Von Achane will also help the team improve after making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Recently, NFL Insider Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams’ offseasons, and he put Miami right up by the top behind only the Washington Commanders.

He considered the Ramsey and Fangio acquisitions two of the most significant moves that any team made in the league this offseason, and that’s not an overstatement.

Miami’s defense last year significantly underperformed with Josh Boyer at the helm. They had a ton of injuries, especially in the secondary, so the Dolphins made sure to target help there in Ramsey, Smith and DeShon Elliott. While they did have injuries, they weren’t the only reason that the unit struggled, and that’s why they moved on from Boyer and replaced him with Fangio.

If the defense plays up to the level that they’re capable of, and the offense continues their growth with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, Miami should be considered Super Bowl contenders.

