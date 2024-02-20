NFL insider report: teams inquired about Justin Fields at Senior Bowl, decision to come soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are on track to have a decision made about Justin Fields by the NFL Combine next week, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

"The Bears are meeting over the next couple weeks to finalize plans at quarterback, with the expectation that they'll have the plan in place in Indianapolis next week," Breer wrote.

While the Bears were not technically "shopping" Fields up to this point, they did listen to inquiries from other teams at the Senior Bowl in early February. Apparently, those conversations allowed the Bears to "gauge the 2021 first-rounder’s worth out there on the market," Breer said.

Breer suggested general manager Ryan Poles would have get the ball rolling sooner rather than later to extract as much value as possible out of Fields. Ideally, a trade would be made before free agency signings begin on March 13.

"Naturally, more teams have a quarterback need now than will be the case a month from now, so it makes sense —again, if you’re going to trade Fields — to do it soon."

Last year, Poles traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers a couple weeks after the combine, less than a week before the start of free agency.

Breer did not specify which teams have reached out about Fields, but speculation points to several suitors, including the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons.

