NFL insider believes Patriots ownership wants QB at No. 3

The New England Patriots are in line to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, and less than a week out from the 2024 NFL draft, they are continuing to trend in that direction, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Multiple analysts have projected New England to take a signal-caller at No. 3 throughout the draft cycle. Their top-two choices for New England would be UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The organization needs to revitalize the offense, and quarterback is certainly a strong place to start.

Breer noted on Friday the risk of trading down would mean the Patriots could lose the opportunity to get the quarterback they want. That situation would risk upsetting ownership.

“I do think ownership wants a quarterback here,” said Breer, when appearing on “Toucher and Hardy.” “You have a new head coach. You have a de facto GM who doesn’t have a whole lot of certainty on what his role is going to be three weeks from now.”

The stars are aligning for the Patriots to select a quarterback third overall. Whether or not they actually do it remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire