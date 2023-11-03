Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson returns to practice

Sean Leahy
·6 min read
Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and will likely be a game-time decision. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson participated in practice on Thursday and did throw passes. He was limited but took reps with the first team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will be under center if Watson, who admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, is unavailable again.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. He's not been ruled out yet and it will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

DOLPHINS

CHIEFS

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): limited

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

  • CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

  • WR Puka Nacua (knee): limited

  • QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): did not practice

  • T Rob Havenstein (calf): did not practice

  • LB Ernest Jones (knee): did not practice

PACKERS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

  • S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited

  • RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited

  • CB Mike Ford (glute): limited

  • T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited

  • TE David Njoku (ankle): limited

  • LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited

  • QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): limited

  • T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited

  • CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice

  • DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice

BUCCANEERS

TEXANS

BEARS

SAINTS

SEAHAWKS

  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

  • LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited

  • G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice

  • G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice

  • WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice

RAVENS

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

  • DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

  • TE Pharaoah Brown (back): limited

  • CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

  • T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited

  • LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited

  • DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion): did not practice

  • DT Davon Godchaux (illness): did not practice

  • T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): did not practice

  • T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice

VIKINGS

FALCONS

COLTS

  • WR Josh Downs (knee): limited

  • DE Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder/toe): limited

  • T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): did not practice

  • CB Julius Brents (quad): did not practice

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee): did not practice

  • T Blake Freeland (back): did not practice

PANTHERS

  • S Vonn Bell (quad): limited

  • LB Brian Burns (elbow): limited

  • WR DJ Chark (elbow): limited

  • G Austin Corbett (knee): limited

  • LB Frankie Luvu (hip): limited

  • T Taylor Moton (knee): limited

  • S Xavier Woods (abdomen): limited

  • LB Chandler Wooten (hamstring): limited

  • LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): did not practice

  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): did not practice

  • LB Justin Houston (hamstring): did not practice

COWBOYS

  • T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited

  • T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice

EAGLES

  • DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

  • G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited

  • TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited

  • DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited

  • TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice

  • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

GIANTS

  • K Graham Gano (knee): limited

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): limited

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back): limited

  • T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring): did not practice

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): did not practice

RAIDERS

  • K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

  • LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited

  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited

  • FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice

  • LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice

  • T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice

  • LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice

BILLS

  • LB A.J. Klein (back): did not practice

  • LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): did not practice

BENGALS

  • T Orlando Brown (groin): limited

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (foot): limited

  • S Tycen Anderson (knee): did not practice

  • DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): did not practice

CHARGERS

  • DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited

  • LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited

  • WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice

JETS

  • T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

  • WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): limited

  • C Joe Tippmann (quad): limited

  • G Laken Tomlinson (hamstring): limited