NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Saquon Barkley, Amon-Ra St. Brown unable to go

Sean Leahy · Callie Lawson-Freeman
·3 min read
Week 5 of the NFL season began with the Chicago Bears doubling up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on "Thursday Night Football." The action continues with another game in London and a flurry of high-profile returns to the field set to take place on Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller and Marlon Humphrey are expected to make their season debuts.

Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.

Keep reading for more injury updates.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5:

Colts

  • QB Sam Ehlinger

  • LB Shaquille Leonard

  • TE Will Mallory

  • DE Kwity Paye

  • T Bernhard Raimann

Lions

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs

  • S Brian Branch

  • TE James Mitchell

  • DL Levi Onwuzurike

  • DL Brodric Martin

Ravens

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

  • QB Josh Johnson

  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

  • T Morgan Moses

  • TE Charlie Kolar

  • LB Odafe Oweh

Bengals

  • WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Jaguars

  • OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster

  • LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out

  • WR Parker Washington (knee): out

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out

  • LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out

Saints

  • TE Juwan Johnson

  • S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

  • QB Jake Luton

  • G Andrus Peat

  • WR A.T. Perry

  • DE Kyle Phillips

  • OL Landon Young

Patriots

  • T Calvin Anderson

  • WR Kayshon Boutte

  • QBWill Grier

  • LB Matthew Judon

  • G Cole Strange

  • T Tyrone Wheatley

Steelers

  • QB Mason Rudolph

  • P Pressley Harvin

  • RB Godwin Igwebuike

  • OL Dan Moore Jr.

  • OL James Daniels

  • TE Pat Freiermuth

  • DE DeMarvin Leal

Texans

  • CB Shaquill Griffin

  • CB Tavierre Thomas

  • QB Case Keenum

  • LB Garret Wallow

  • RB Dare Ogunbowale

  • LB Christian Harris

  • LT Josh Jones

Falcons

  • OL Jovaughn Gwyn

  • DL Ta'Quon Graham

  • DL Joe Gaziano

  • LB Andre Smith Jr.

  • WR Zay Malone

  • QB Logan Woodside

Giants

  • RB Saquon Barkley

  • S Gervarrius Owens

  • LB Micah McFadden

  • C John Michael Schmitz

  • G Shane Lemieux

  • T Andrew Thomas

  • DL Jordon Riley

Dolphins

  • CB Kelvin Joseph

  • OLB Jaelan Phillips

  • RB Salvon Ahmed

  • WR Chase Claypool

  • NT Brandon Pili

  • QB Skylar Thompson

Panthers

  • RB Raheem Blackshear

  • S Xavier Woods

  • CB Donte Jackson

  • LB Deion Jones

  • T David Sharpe

Titans

  • WR Treylon Burks

  • LB Luke Gifford

  • DL Teair Tart

  • OL Jaelyn Duncan

  • LB Caleb Murphy

  • QB Will Levis

Cardinals

  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): out

Eagles

  • DT Fletcher Cox (back): out

  • S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out

  • OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out

Chiefs

  • WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

  • DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

  • S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

  • CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

Broncos

  • P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR

  • LB Baron Browning (knee): out

  • RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

  • LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable

49ers

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable

  • OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

  • CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable

  • S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

  • S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable

Raiders

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play

  • WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

Rams

  • WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

  • OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out

  • Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful

Bills

  • LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable. Read more about his "94.5 percent chance" to play."

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

  • CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): placed on IR