NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Saquon Barkley, Amon-Ra St. Brown unable to go

Week 5 of the NFL season began with the Chicago Bears doubling up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on "Thursday Night Football." The action continues with another game in London and a flurry of high-profile returns to the field set to take place on Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller and Marlon Humphrey are expected to make their season debuts.

Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.

Keep reading for more injury updates.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is set to make his season debut. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5:

Colts

QB Sam Ehlinger

LB Shaquille Leonard

TE Will Mallory

DE Kwity Paye

T Bernhard Raimann

Lions

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S Brian Branch

TE James Mitchell

DL Levi Onwuzurike

DL Brodric Martin

Ravens

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

QB Josh Johnson

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

T Morgan Moses

TE Charlie Kolar

LB Odafe Oweh

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Jaguars

OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster

LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out

WR Parker Washington (knee): out

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out

LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

QB Jake Luton

G Andrus Peat

WR A.T. Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

OL Landon Young

Patriots

T Calvin Anderson

WR Kayshon Boutte

QBWill Grier

LB Matthew Judon

G Cole Strange

T Tyrone Wheatley

Steelers

QB Mason Rudolph

P Pressley Harvin

RB Godwin Igwebuike

OL Dan Moore Jr.

OL James Daniels

TE Pat Freiermuth

DE DeMarvin Leal

Texans

CB Shaquill Griffin

CB Tavierre Thomas

QB Case Keenum

LB Garret Wallow

RB Dare Ogunbowale

LB Christian Harris

LT Josh Jones

Falcons

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Ta'Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

LB Andre Smith Jr.

WR Zay Malone

QB Logan Woodside

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley

S Gervarrius Owens

LB Micah McFadden

C John Michael Schmitz

G Shane Lemieux

T Andrew Thomas

DL Jordon Riley

Dolphins

CB Kelvin Joseph

OLB Jaelan Phillips

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Chase Claypool

NT Brandon Pili

QB Skylar Thompson

Panthers

RB Raheem Blackshear

S Xavier Woods

CB Donte Jackson

LB Deion Jones

T David Sharpe

Titans

WR Treylon Burks

LB Luke Gifford

DL Teair Tart

OL Jaelyn Duncan

LB Caleb Murphy

QB Will Levis

Cardinals

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out

CB Garrett Williams (knee): out

Eagles

DT Fletcher Cox (back): out

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out

OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

Broncos

P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR

LB Baron Browning (knee): out

RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out

CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

Rams

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out

Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful

Bills