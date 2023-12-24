NFL inactives tracker Week 16: Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins for matchup vs. Cowboys
Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.
After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill will be back in the Miami Dolphins' lineup as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
Hill was back at practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity while dealing with a left ankle injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, came down to Hill and how he was feeling heading into gametime.
Despite missing last week, Hill enters Week 16 with 1,542 receiving yards with the goal of becoming the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver.
Here are the rest of the Week 16 inactives.
COLTS
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
DT Eric Johnson II
LB Segun Olubi
RB Zack Moss
FALCONS
P Pat O'Donnell
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Tommy Togiai
OL Kaleb McGary
TE John FitzPatrick
DL Joe Gaziano
PACKERS
WR Christian Watson
WR Jayden Reed
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
LB De'Vondre Campbell
PANTHERS
CB CJ Henderson
WR Mike Strachan
BROWNS
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
LB Anthony Walker
TEXANS
DT Teair Tart
DE Will Anderson Jr.
QB C.J. Stroud
LIONS
WR Antoine Green
DL Broderic Martin
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
CB Jerry Jacobs
TE Brock Wright
VIKINGS
QB Joshua Dobbs
TE Nick Muse
G Chris Reed
T Brian O'Neill
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
WR Jalen Nailor
COMMANDERS
RB Kyu Blu Kelly
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
T Charles Leno Jr.
DE Andre Jones Jr.
C/G Nolan Laufenberg
WR Mitchell Tinsley
JETS
FB Nick Bawden
CB Bryce Hall
OT Duane Brown
QB Zach Wilson
WR Randall Cobb
SEAHAWKS
DE Myles Adams
T Curtis Raiqwon
WR Dee Eskridge
LB Frank Clark Sr.
TITANS
TE Trevon Wesco
QB Will Levis
DL TK McClendon
S K'Von Wallace
JAGUARS
BUCCANEERS
LB J.J. Russell
OLB Markees Watt
QB John Wolford
CARDINALS
OL Carter O'Connell
OL Dennis Daley
LB Tyreke Smith
CB Bobby Price
BEARS
LB Noah Sewell
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
COWBOYS
WR Jalen Brooks
CB Eric Scott
RB Deuce Vaughn
DOLPHINS
TE Tyler Kroft
CB Cam Smith
OL Robert Hunt
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): questionable
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): questionable
OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable
LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT
TE Hunter Henry (knee): OUT
OT Conor McDermott (concussion): OUT
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): OUT
BRONCOS
OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT
RAIDERS
CB Jack Jones (knee): questionable
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): questionable
TE Jesper Horsted (hamstring): questionable
WR DJ Turner (shoulder): questionable
TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT
CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): OUT
T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT
GIANTS
RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): questionable
DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): questionable
TE Lawrence Cager (groin): questionable
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable
WR Isaiah Hodgins (illness): questionable
OL Evan Neal (ankle): OUT
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): OUT
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): OUT
LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): OUT
CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT
CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral): OUT
LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): questionable
RAVENS
WR Zay Flowers (foot): questionable
LB Malik Hamm (ankle): questionable
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT
CB Arthur Maulet (knee): OUT
49ERS
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): questionable
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): questionable
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): OUT
DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): OUT
LB Oren Burks (knee): OUT
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): OUT