NFL inactives tracker Week 16: Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins for matchup vs. Cowboys

Everything you need know injury-wise about Week 16 of the NFL season.

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill will be back in the Miami Dolphins' lineup as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Hill was back at practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity while dealing with a left ankle injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, came down to Hill and how he was feeling heading into gametime.

Despite missing last week, Hill enters Week 16 with 1,542 receiving yards with the goal of becoming the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver.

Here are the rest of the Week 16 inactives.

COLTS

FALCONS

P Pat O'Donnell

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Tommy Togiai

OL Kaleb McGary

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano

PANTHERS

CB CJ Henderson

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Mike Strachan

BROWNS

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

S Juan Thornhill

LB Anthony Walker

CB Kahlef Hailassie

T Josh Jones

DT Teair Tart

DE Will Anderson Jr.

LB Blake Cashman

QB C.J. Stroud

LIONS

VIKINGS

COMMANDERS

RB Kyu Blu Kelly

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

C Tyler Larsen

T Charles Leno Jr.

DE Andre Jones Jr.

C/G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Mitchell Tinsley

JETS

TITANS

JAGUARS

BUCCANEERS

CARDINALS

BEARS

COWBOYS

DOLPHINS

PATRIOTS

BRONCOS

RAIDERS

CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): OUT

T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

GIANTS

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): questionable

DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): questionable

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): questionable

WR Isaiah Hodgins (illness): questionable

OL Evan Neal (ankle): OUT

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): OUT

EAGLES

49ERS