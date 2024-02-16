NFL free agency - Top storylines to watch
Now that the NFL offseason is officially here, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the three stories he’s keeping a close eye on as we approach free agency in March.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from Conference Championship weekend. The duo start with analyzing Sunday's games. The duo dive into the Detroit Lions' absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Dan Campbell is under fire for refusing to kick field goals at multiple points in the game. Fitz and Frank agree that fourth down aggression is what lost the Lions the game. Fitz and Frank move on to eat crow on betting against Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a superior opponent once again and showed why they should never again be counted out. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, looked like they weren't ready for the moment and made too many mistakes to beat Mahomes in the end. The Super Bowl matchup is set, and the two hosts spend some time giving their early thoughts on the game. While the 49ers look to be the better team on paper, Fitz and Frank are too scared to pick against Mahomes again. The show ends with the duo's Playoff Deliveries from this weekend.
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.
Manfred will step down in 2029 after 14 years on the job.
Caitlin Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
McMichael was diagnosed with ALS three years ago.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to discussions surrounding expansion for the NCAA’s college basketball tournaments and the College Football Playoff.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
Funny how perception of Saudi Arabia's investment in golf has changed completely in just a few short years.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.