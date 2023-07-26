NFL Free Agency: Saints sign Seahawks legend Jimmy Graham

The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Jimmy Graham, who played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-2017. Since then Graham has put in two years with the Green Bay Packers and two more with the Chicago Bears. He was out of the league last season.

Before all that of course Graham was the most dominant pass-catching tight end in the NFC for the Saints. He was originally picked in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by New Orleans and was a huge factor in their peak Drew Brees teams being one of Seattle’s top rivals during the prime Legion of Boom years.

Graham has a unique history with both franchises, having been on the other side of a legendary on-field trash-talking incident with Bruce Irvin in the 2013 season and later getting traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a first-round pick and center Max Unger. Graham only had two touchdowns his first year in Seattle but he racked up 16 over the next two seasons.

This time around in New Orleans Graham joins a tight ends room led by Taysom Hill and also featuring Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Lucas Krull, Miller Forristall, and Jesse James.

