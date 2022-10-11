NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Washington at Chicago

Line: PICK, o/u: 38

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago

E, CFN Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

San Francisco at Atlanta

Line: San Francisco -5.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco

E, CFN San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

New England at Cleveland

Line: Cleveland -3 , o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

E, CFN Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

New York Jets at Green Bay

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*

E, CFN Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New York Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

Line: Indianpolis -2, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indianapolis

E, CFN Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

Minnesota at Miami

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

E, CFN Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Cincinnati at New Orleans

Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati

E, CFN Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Baltimore at New York Giants

Line: Baltimore -5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

E, CFN Baltimore*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay*

E, CFN Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

Carolina at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Los Angeles Rams -11, o/u: 41

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

E, CFN LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Arizona at Seattle

Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

E, CFN Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City

Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 53.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Dallas at Philadelphia

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*

E, CFN Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5.5, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers*

E, CFN LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 40-38-1, ATS 32-47-1



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 43-36-1, ATS 43-36-1



Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 39-40-1, ATS 38-41-1



Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 49-30-1, ATS 41-38-1



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 37-42-1, ATS 43-36-1



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 42-37-1, ATS 36-43-1



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 44-35-1, ATS 47-32-1



E, CFN

SU 40-37-1, SU 37-42-1



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 32-31-1, ATS 28-35-1



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 41-38-1, ATS 44-35-1



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 45-34-1, ATS 37-42-1



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 37-42-1, ATS 39-40-1



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 36-43-1, ATS 45-34-1



CONSENSUS PICK

SU 45-34-1, ATS 39-40-1

