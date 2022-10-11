NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
Washington at Chicago
Line: PICK, o/u: 38
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago
E, CFN Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
NEXT: San Francisco at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions
San Francisco at Atlanta
Line: San Francisco -5.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
E, CFN San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: New England at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions
New England at Cleveland
Line: Cleveland -3 , o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
NEXT: New York Jets at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at Green Bay
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*
E, CFN Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New York Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Jacksonville at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Line: Indianpolis -2, o/u: 42
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indianapolis
E, CFN Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Minnesota at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
Minnesota at Miami
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
NEXT: Cincinnati at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions
Cincinnati at New Orleans
Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati
E, CFN Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Baltimore at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions
Baltimore at New York Giants
Line: Baltimore -5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay*
E, CFN Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions
Carolina at Los Angeles Rams
Line: Los Angeles Rams -11, o/u: 41
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
E, CFN LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Arizona at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at Seattle
Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 51
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
E, CFN Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Buffalo at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions
Buffalo at Kansas City
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 53.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Dallas at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions
Dallas at Philadelphia
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 42
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*
E, CFN Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Denver at Los Angeles Chargers Expert Picks, Predictions
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5.5, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers*
E, CFN LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7
NEXT: Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 40-38-1, ATS 32-47-1
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 43-36-1, ATS 43-36-1
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 39-40-1, ATS 38-41-1
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 49-30-1, ATS 41-38-1
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU 37-42-1, ATS 43-36-1
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 42-37-1, ATS 36-43-1
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 44-35-1, ATS 47-32-1
E, CFN
SU 40-37-1, SU 37-42-1
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 32-31-1, ATS 28-35-1
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 41-38-1, ATS 44-35-1
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 45-34-1, ATS 37-42-1
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU 37-42-1, ATS 39-40-1
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 36-43-1, ATS 45-34-1
CONSENSUS PICK
SU 45-34-1, ATS 39-40-1
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7