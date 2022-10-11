NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

CollegeFootballNews.com
·11 min read

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia 

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

Washington at Chicago

Line: PICK, o/u: 38

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago
E, CFN Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

NEXT: San Francisco at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

San Francisco at Atlanta

Line: San Francisco -5.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
E, CFN San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: New England at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Cleveland

Line: Cleveland -3 , o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

NEXT: New York Jets at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Jets at Green Bay

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*
E, CFN Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New York Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Jacksonville at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

Line: Indianpolis -2, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indianapolis
E, CFN Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Minnesota at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at Miami

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

NEXT: Cincinnati at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions

Cincinnati at New Orleans

Line: Cincinnati -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati
E, CFN Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Baltimore at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions

Baltimore at New York Giants

Line: Baltimore -5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay*
E, CFN Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions

Carolina at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Los Angeles Rams -11, o/u: 41

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
E, CFN LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Arizona at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at Seattle

Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
E, CFN Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Buffalo at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at Kansas City

Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 53.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Dallas at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions

Dallas at Philadelphia

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*
E, CFN Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

NEXT: Denver at Los Angeles Chargers Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5.5, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers*
E, CFN LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7 

NEXT: Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 40-38-1, ATS 32-47-1

Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 43-36-1, ATS 43-36-1

Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 39-40-1, ATS 38-41-1

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 49-30-1, ATS 41-38-1

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com 
SU 37-42-1, ATS 43-36-1

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com 
SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 42-37-1, ATS 36-43-1

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 44-35-1, ATS 47-32-1

E, CFN
SU 40-37-1, SU 37-42-1

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 32-31-1, ATS 28-35-1

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 41-38-1, ATS 44-35-1

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 45-34-1, ATS 37-42-1

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com 
SU 37-42-1, ATS 39-40-1

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 36-43-1, ATS 45-34-1

CONSENSUS PICK
SU 45-34-1, ATS 39-40-1

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Washington at Chicago | San Fran at Atlanta
New England at Cleveland | Jets at Green Bay
Jacksonville at Indianapolis | Minnesota at Miami
Cincinnati at New Orleans | Baltimore at NY Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh | Carolina at LA Rams
Arizona at Seattle | Buffalo at Kansas City
Dallas at Philadelphia | Denver at LA Chargers
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 6 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 7

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories