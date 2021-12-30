NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 17
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Atlanta at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6
New York Giants at Chicago
1:00, CBS
Line: Chicago -6, o/u: 37.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chicago*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NY Giants
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chicago
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago*
Kansas City at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -5.5, o/u: 51
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Miami at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Las Vegas at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*
Jacksonville at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -15.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Tampa Bay at New York Jets
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
Philadelphia at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore
1:00, FOX
Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05, CBS
Line: LA Chargers -6.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Houston at San Francisco
4:05, CBS
Line: San Francisco -13, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*
Arizona at Dallas
4:25, FOX
Line: Dallas -5.5, o/u: 51.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Carolina at New Orleans
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 38
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*
Detroit at Seattle
4:25, FOX
Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*
Minnesota at Green Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
8:15, ESPN
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 41
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 137-83 ATS: 101-99
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 140-77 ATS: 105-105
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 129-79 ATS: 110-99
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 123-67 ATS: 104-91
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 127-73 ATS: 105-96
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 131-88 ATS: 115-120
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 126-67 ATS: 113-83
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 124-84 ATS: 103-105
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 106-72 ATS: 77-101
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 92-131 ATS: 105-118
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 127-83 ATS: 100-110
