NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Kansas City at Cincinnati, Miami at Tennessee, and Arizona at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Atlanta at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

New York Giants at Chicago

1:00, CBS

Line: Chicago -6, o/u: 37.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chicago*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NY Giants

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chicago

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago*

Kansas City at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -5.5, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Miami at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Las Vegas at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

Jacksonville at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -15.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Tampa Bay at New York Jets

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

Philadelphia at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore

1:00, FOX

Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05, CBS

Line: LA Chargers -6.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Houston at San Francisco

4:05, CBS

Line: San Francisco -13, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*

Arizona at Dallas

4:25, FOX

Line: Dallas -5.5, o/u: 51.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Carolina at New Orleans

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 38

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*

Detroit at Seattle

4:25, FOX

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*

Minnesota at Green Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

8:15, ESPN

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 41

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 137-83 ATS: 101-99

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 140-77 ATS: 105-105

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 129-79 ATS: 110-99

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 123-67 ATS: 104-91

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 127-73 ATS: 105-96

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 131-88 ATS: 115-120

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 126-67 ATS: 113-83

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 124-84 ATS: 103-105

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 106-72 ATS: 77-101

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 92-131 ATS: 105-118

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 127-83 ATS: 100-110

