NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 14

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Baltimore at Cleveland

1:00, CBS

Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Jacksonville at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line:Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*

Las Vegas at Kansas City

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

New Orleans at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Jets

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orlean

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: New Orleans*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*

Dallas at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Atlanta at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

Seattle at Houston

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -7.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Seattle*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*

Detroit at Denver

4:05, FOX

Line: Denver -8.5, o/u: 42

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Denver*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Denver*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver*

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -10, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati

4:25, CBS

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Buffalo at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Chicago at Green Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Green Bay -12.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay*

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

8:15, ESPN

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 51.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 61-44 ATS: 52-53

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 118-72 ATS: 89-81

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 120-67 ATS: 87-93

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 110-68 ATS: 96-83

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 105-59 ATS: 86-79

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 104-66 ATS: 90-81

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 121-82 ATS: 98-107

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 106-57 ATS: 99-67

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 104-74 ATS: 86-92

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 84-64 ATS: 62-86

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 80-113 ATS: 92-101

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 105-75 ATS: 85-95

