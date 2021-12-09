NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 14
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 14 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Pittsburgh at Minnesota
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Baltimore at Cleveland
1:00, CBS
Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Jacksonville at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line:Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*
Las Vegas at Kansas City
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
New Orleans at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Jets
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orlean
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: New Orleans*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*
Dallas at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 42
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Atlanta at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
Seattle at Houston
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -7.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Seattle*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*
Detroit at Denver
4:05, FOX
Line: Denver -8.5, o/u: 42
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Denver*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Denver*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver*
New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -10, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati
4:25, CBS
Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Buffalo at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Chicago at Green Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Green Bay -12.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay*
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
8:15, ESPN
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 51.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 61-44 ATS: 52-53
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 118-72 ATS: 89-81
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 120-67 ATS: 87-93
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 110-68 ATS: 96-83
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 105-59 ATS: 86-79
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 104-66 ATS: 90-81
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 121-82 ATS: 98-107
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 106-57 ATS: 99-67
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 104-74 ATS: 86-92
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 84-64 ATS: 62-86
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 80-113 ATS: 92-101
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 105-75 ATS: 85-95
