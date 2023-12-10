NFL early slate: Rams vs. Ravens score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Matthew Stafford has the Rams in contention for a playoff spot in the NFC. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

After a miserable performance last season, the Los Angeles Rams are back in contention. A three-game win streak has pushed the team to 6-6 and put them in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC.

After struggling with an elbow injury last season, Matthew Stafford looks healthy and rookie Puka Nacua, who sustained an injury in Week 13, looks like a blossoming star at receiver. On defense, Aaron Donald can still singlehandedly wreck a game.

But Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens presents a big challenge. Baltimore sits at 9-3 entering the game, and is in the running to claim the top playoff seed in the AFC.

