NFL draft: WR prospect Michael Jefferson needs multiple surgeries after crash that killed other driver, per reports

Michael Jefferson had a career-best 810 receiving yards last season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Michael Jefferson, a Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver who was expected to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, was in a multi-car crash last weekend and has required multiple surgeries, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The incident reportedly occurred Sunday night in Jefferson's hometown of Mobile, Alabama. The nature of his injuries are unclear, but were apparently serious enough to require surgery.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told TMZ the accident occurred on U.S. Route 43. A 55-year-old man in a 2014 Dodge Charger reportedly collided head-on with Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala, then was hit by a 2008 Nissan Maxima. The man driving the Charger was not wearing a seat belt and was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is reportedly under investigation by the ALEA.

Jefferson is coming off a season in which he posted 51 receptions for 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, all marks that led his team. He transferred to the Ragin' Cajuns from Alabama State and became their leading receiver in each of his two years there, totaling 1,291 yards.

At the NFL scouting combine, Jefferson measured in at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds, ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and posted an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Per Schefter, Jefferson was expected to be a mid-round selection in the draft this year, but the crash could obviously complicate that.