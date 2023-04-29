NFL Draft: Rams grab Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in 4th round

Stetson Bennett was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Los Angeles Rams wanted to leave the 2023 NFL Draft with another quarterback, and made sure they got their man. The Rams selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Rams selected Bennett with the No. 128 pick in the draft. The team acquired that pick in a trade with the New York Giants on Friday. Bennett was the seventh quarterback to come off the board. He went one pick after the New Orleans Saints selected Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

Bennett turned in an excellent career at Georgia. After modest production his first two years at Georgia, Bennett exploded onto the scene during his third season. He was expected to be the team's backup heading into the year, but took over for JT Daniels after he sustained an oblique injury. In 14 games, Bennett completed 64.5% of his passes for 2,862 yards. He threw 29 touchdowns against 7 interceptions.

After tossing two interceptions in a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, Bennett rallied in Georgia's next two contests, leading the team to its first national championship in over 40 years.

Bennett returned to Georgia for the 2022 season, where he once again excelled, leading Georgia to a perfect 13-0 record in the regular season. Bennett's strong play continued in the playoffs, where he beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and then dominated TCU in the national championship game. Bennett was named the MVP of that contest after combining for 6 touchdowns.

Bennett finished the season with 4,128 passing yards. He threw 27 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. That performance earned Bennett a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.

Why did Stetson Bennett last so long in the 2023 NFL Draft?

While Bennett's college resume is impressive, he faced some questions coming into the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett is old for a rookie, and will turn 26 in October. Anthony Richardson, who the Indianapolis Colts selected with the No. 4 overall pick, is just 20. Both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, who went No. 1 overall and No. 2 overall respectively, are 21.

To further highlight that age gap. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play the 2023 NFL season at age-26. Jackson has already played five seasons in the NFL, and has won an MVP, been an All-Pro and just signed his second NFL contract.

Bennett will turn 26 a month into the 2023 regular season and, unless disaster strikes in Los Angeles, will likely have zero NFL starts under his belt.

