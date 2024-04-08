NFL Draft Needs: NFC South

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, and Panthers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

- We're taking a look at 2024 NFL Draft needs division by division. Let's look at the NFC South where Carolina can't even be part of this conversation because they don't have a first round Draft pick. That's right the team that traded all of this away to get Bryce Young, now sits there as the worst team in the NFL and no solution any time soon for it. I don't know that I've ever seen a franchise in a worse spot than Carolina is right now, because they don't have the draft equity to fix any of it. Now, Tampa Bay surprised everybody last year and obviously, there's a lot of momentum. They spent some money this off season keeping pieces in place.

The question is, will they develop? And, at the same time, will Tampa use their draft pick to try and give themselves answers for some of these positions moving forward in case they don't? Will they hedge their bet? New Orleans wasn't as good as anyone thought they would be last year. So what do they do now? How do they address multiple needs and do they start to look at wide receiver, especially in a draft that is deep at that position?

And, of course, Atlanta is really the darling of this division because they invested so much, most notably Kirk Cousins. So now what do you get? Do you get Captain Kirk more weapons to play with? Certainly they will be in a position to take an offensive juggernaut, where they're picking, in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. But they could also look at Edge Rusher, popular on many mock drafts, because it is obviously an area of need and they'll have a shot at likely the first one off the board.