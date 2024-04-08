NFL Draft Needs: NFC North

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Lions, Packers, Vikings, and Bears heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

- We're taking a look at 2024 NFL Draft needs division by division. Let's look at the NFC North. It's obviously a new era in Chicago. And arguably , for the first time in franchise history, they have their guy. Caleb Williams is going to be the first overall pick in the Draft. Caleb Williams should be the first overall pick in the Draft. And now Chicago finally gets a guy that they can bank on, not just to win games, but to be the face of the franchise moving forward.

The Packers are sitting in a luxury situation where, because it turns out, they're faced with the franchise and Jordan Love is better than most people expected. They now can look for depth at positions they need. Corner. The Vikings are sitting here saying, wait, they have a quarterback, they have a quarterback. We don't have one. They need to find one in this year's Draft. That's why they've got the ammunition of two first round Draft picks.

But you have to ask yourself, will that be enough for them to get up into a position where they can take one of the top guys? And even bigger than that, if they can't take one of the top two guys, are any of the rest of the guys worth trading what it will take to get that quarterback? The Vikings better be certain they have the answer, because if they don't, it'll set the franchise back years. And, of course, the Lions have now become the luxury team, the best team in the division, but they have a glaring need. That need is a corner.

Lucky for them, the way the Draft board plays out they're likely to be able to solve that need in this year's Draft.