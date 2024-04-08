NFL Draft Needs: NFC East

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, and Giants heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: We're taking a look at NFL draft needs for 2024 division by division. Let's look at the NFC East. Washington obviously is in a great spot, second overall pick. All they got to do is not screw it up. We all know they're going to take a quarterback. They've just got to get the right one. Unfortunately, revisionist history doesn't exist. So whoever they pick will have to work out as the future of a new birth of the franchise. Now, the Giants don't have it as easy.

Where they're picking, they may want a quarterback. But to get that quarterback, they might have to move up. Is it worth moving up to get arguably the fourth best quarterback in this year's draft? Who knows? So they may just have to sit at 6. If that's the case, does a quarterback fall to them? Or do they look at a weapon for the quarterback they have? Do they look at wide receiver? Do they look at offensive line? The Cowboys aren't really looking at anything. They're all in, but all in must mean just sitting around waiting to see what happens.

We know they haven't been particularly active throughout the course of free agency. Well, in the draft where they sit, they're simply going to have to let the draft board come to them where they can just get the best player available. On the Eagles, a year ago, it looked like they had it all figured out. Now it looks like total chaos. Somehow, some way, the Eagles need this draft to figure out their pass rush issues. Without it, they can't be the best in their division.