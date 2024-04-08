NFL Draft Needs: AFC North

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the biggest needs of the Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, and Browns heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

JASON FITZ: We're taking a look at 2024 NFL draft needs division by division. Let's look at the AFC North.

The Browns are barely a part of this conversation. They don't have a first round pick, so we'll set them off to the side. Part of the reason they've been aggressive in addressing their needs elsewhere.

So let's look at the Steelers, a team that was also aggressive in acquiring Russell Wilson. Now they can take a look at it and decide what's best for Russ. Offensive line, looks like it's a need for them, as well as several spots on the defensive side of the ball. Where they're picking, they should be able to get a plug-and-play defender that can step in immediately and make a difference.

The Ravens have holes all over the place, for a team that's well regarded, simply because they lost players in free agency. Now, there's a belief internally they can replace those players easily, but that's easier said than done. The defensive side of the ball also looks like something that the Ravens will address.

The Bengals become interesting because we all know that they have Ja'Marr and Tee. But we also know that Tee is likely only going to be here for one more year. So if Tee Higgins is no longer part of their future, do the Bengals decide that, in a deep wide receiver draft, it's important to go out and draft somebody that can be the heir apparent to Tee when they can no longer afford him?

