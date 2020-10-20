NFL draft makeover: Could Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with Ohio State's star QB?

Every week during the 2020 NFL season, we’re going to — just being honest here — overreact to what we’ve seen on the field the previous Sunday and start projecting NFL draft prospects to teams that might need help at certain spots.

Think of it as a mini one-team mock draft, with early (Rounds 1-2), middle (Rounds 3-5) and late (Round 6 and later) prospects at each team’s respective position of concern.

This week’s NFL draft makeover is the 1-5 Minnesota Vikings. Who will Kirk Cousins’ successor be?

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kirk Cousins to a two-year, $66 million extension this offseason, ostensibly rewarding him for one of his better seasons in 2019 that included a road playoff win at New Orleans.

But things have turned sour in 2020, and that contract is looking worse by the day. Cousins leads the NFL in interceptions with 10 — after throwing only six in 15 starts last season and 10 in 16 starts in 2018.

“The reality is, if the pace I’m on in terms of the interceptions, if that were to continue, I won’t finish the season (as the starter),” Cousins said Monday. “That’s what the rest of the season will be about for me, is trying to protect the football as best I can. Because when you turn the ball over, it really hurts your chances to win. I know that. I just need to improve as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”

Cousins is right: They’ve lost the turnover battle in all five of their losses and won the TO battle in their lone victory this season.

The Vikings rank third in yards per pass attempts and have been a top-10 running team through six games. They have two Pro Bowl-caliber receivers, too. Adam Thielen leads the NFL in TD receptions. Rookie Justin Jefferson is fifth in receiving yards despite being only tied for 37th in targets.

But Cousins’ turnovers and a struggling defense are not helping matters. At this point, it’s hard to imagine Cousins getting much better than what we’ve already seen.

And the scarier part is that Cousins’ eventual replacement doesn’t appear to be on the roster. The current backup is former Rams castoff Sean Mannion, with two young unknowns, Nate Stanley and Jake Browning, residing on the practice squad. Stanley was a seventh-round pick and Browning an undrafted free agent, and neither appear to profile as a future NFL starter.

Luckily for the Vikings, there might be multiple veteran QB options at their disposal this offseason, along with a quarterback draft class that is looking better by the day.

Could the Vikings use an early-round draft pick on a quarterback for the first time since taking Teddy Bridgewater back in 2014? With each passing game, that possibility looks more and more likely.

Early-round prospect

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

First off, there’s a bit we don’t know about how the 2021 Vikings will look.

Will Mike Zimmer and his staff be back? Will Cousins be pegged as the transitional starter? And if there are coaching changes, what kind of offense will the next play caller be running?

But for this exercise, we’ll assume both Zimmer and Cousins return. Zimmer signed an extension in the offseason through the 2023 season, and Cousins’ contract is such that axing him before the 2022 offseason is highly unlikely.

Also, Gary Kubiak’s offense — we don’t suspect — is the issue at hand here. So let’s assume that the major elements remain static.

But given where the Vikings currently sit in the draft order, picking No. 6 overall, we can’t give them Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, as much as that might sting fans up there. The only way they land Lawrence, we suspect, is if they are picking first.

