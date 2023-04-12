NFL draft history: Every player chosen with the 62nd pick since 2010

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman will have another opportunity to add depth to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

With so much parity in college football now, second-round picks are expected to be dynamic players, but the list of No. 62 overall selections leaves a lot to be desired.

The previous 13 choices at 62nd overall have combined for two All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl selections, and two All-Rookie Team selections.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, we’re looking at every player selected with the 62nd pick since 2000.

2022: Kansas City Chiefs, Bryan Cook,DB, Cincinnati



Drafted out of Cincinnati, Cook played in 15 games as a rookie, logging 22 solo tackles, 11 assists, and 1.0 sacks. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

2021: Green Bay Packers, Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Myers has played two seasons for the Packers, appearing in 23 games.

2020: Grreen Bay Packers, AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Pairing with Aaron Jones, Dillon has played three seasons for the Packers. He has 419 carries for 1,815 yards, 64 catches for 540 yards, and has scored 16 touchdowns.

He had 770 yards rushing and seven touchdowns last season.

2019: Arizona Cardinals ,Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

Isabella has played four seasons for the Cardinals and Ravens. He has 33 catches for 447 yards and has scored three touchdowns.

2018: Minnesota Vikings, T – Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

Brian O’Neill appeared in 15 games in his rookie season, opening the last 11 games at right tackle for Minnesota.

O’Neill has played five seasons for the Vikings, appearing in 79 games.

2017: Pittsburgh Steelers, WR – JuJu Smith Schuster, USC

Drafted out of USC, Smith-Schuster made the Pro Bowl and PWFA All-Rookie Team in 2017.

In his first two seasons with the Steelers, JuJu Smith Schuster established himself as one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers, appearing in 30 games with 20 starts; the former USC product has recorded 169 receptions for 2,343 yards with 14 touchdowns and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the Pro Bowl in his second season.

In total, Smith-Schuster has played six seasons for the Steelers and Chiefs. He has 401 catches for 4,788 yards and has scored 31 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl and played a vital role in the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

2016: Carolina Panthers, CB – James Bradberry, Samford

Drafted out of Samford, Bradberry started the first 45 games he’s appeared for the Panthers, posting five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Bradberry has played seven seasons for the Panthers, Giants, and Eagles. He has 342 solo tackles, 82 assists, 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 18 interceptions.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and was an All-Pro with Philadelphia in 2022.

2015: Green Bay Packers, CB – Quinten Rollins, Miami (OH)

In three seasons with the Packers, Quinten Rollins appeared in 33 games with 15 starts, posting 76 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries…

2014: New England Patriots, QB – Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois

Set to start his first season with the Raiders, Garoppolo has played nine seasons for the Patriots and 49ers, throwing for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns. He has won 2 championships.

2013: Seattle Seahawks, RB – Christine Michael, Texas A&M

Drafted out of Texas A&M, Michael played five seasons for four teams, including the Seahawks and Packers. He had 256 carries for 1,089 yards, 26 catches for 135 yards, and scored eight touchdowns. He won 1 Super Bowl.

2012: Green Bay Packers, CB – Casey Hayward, Vanderbilt

2x All-Pro, 2x Pro Bowl, PWFA All-Rookie Team)

Initially selected by the Packers, Casey Hayward was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in his first season. After spending his first four seasons with Green Bay, Hayward signed with the Chargers, where he would become a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Hayward has played 11 seasons for four teams, including the Packers and Chargers. He has 376 solo tackles, 72 assists, four fumble recoveries, and 25 interceptions. He was selected to play in 2 Pro Bowls.

2011: Miami Dolphins, RB – Daniel Thomas, Kansas State

The former Kansas State standout appeared in 52 games with three starts for the Dolphins over his four-year career, rushing for 1,480 yards and ten touchdowns on 409 attempts. He also posted 55 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns.

2010: New England Patriots, LB – Brandon Spikes, Florida

Spending his six seasons in the AFC East with the Patriots and Bills, Spikes appeared in 78 games with 49 starts, recording 355 tackles (210 solos), two sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

2009: Tennessee Titans, DT – Sen'Derrick Marks, Auburn

During his eight-year career with the Titans and Jaguars, Sen’Derrick Marks appeared in 103 games with 61 starts posting 19 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

2008: New England Patriots, Terrence Wheatley, DB, Colorado

Drafted out of Colorado, Wheatley played three seasons for the Patriots and Jaguars. He had four solo tackles.

2007 Chicago Bears, :Dan Bazuin, DE,Central Michigan

Drafted by the Bears in the second round out of Central Michigan, Bazuin was waived by Chicago after requiring a second operation on a knee injury.

He was out of the league by 2009.

2006: Indianapolis Colts, Tim Jennings, DB, Georgia

Drafted out of Georgia, Jennings played ten seasons for the Colts, Bears, and Buccaneers. He had 396 solo tackles, 84 assists, seven fumble recoveries, and 20 interceptions. He was selected to play in 2 Pro Bowls and won 1 Super Bowl.

2005:Pittsburgh Steelers, Bryant McFadden, CB, Florida State

Drafted out of Florida State, McFadden played seven seasons for the Steelers and Cardinals. He had 267 solo tackles, 29 assists, 4.0 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and nine interceptions. He won 2 Super Bowls.

2004: Carolina Panthers, Keary Colbert, WR, USC

Drafted out of USC, Colbert played six seasons for five teams, including the Panthers and Lions. He had 130 catches for 1,629 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

2003: Chargers, Terrence Kiel, DB, Texas A&M

Drafted by the Chargers out of Texas A&M, Kiel played four seasons. He had 218 solo tackles, 60 assists, 2.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and four interceptions.

2002: Pittsburgh Steelers, Antwaan Randle El, WR, Indiana

The ultimate dual threat and jack of all trades, Antwaan Randle El played nine seasons for the Steelers and Redskins.

He had 370 catches for 4,467 yards, scored 21 touchdowns, and made 311 punt returns for 2,557 yards. He won Super Bowl.

2001: Baltimore Ravens, Gary Baxter, DB, Baylor

Baxter was drafted by the Ravens out of Baylor and played six seasons for the Ravens and Browns. He had 252 solo tackles, 47 assists, 3.0 sacks, and eight interceptions.

2000: Rams, Jacoby Shepherd, DB, Oklahoma State

Jacoby Shepherd played three seasons for the Rams, Lions, and Jets. He had seven solo tackles and one interception.

