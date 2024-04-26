NFL draft best available players: Live look at rankings as Day 2 picks are made

The marquee names in the 2024 NFL draft have already found their landing spots, but there's no shortage of top talent still available after the first round.

A historic run on quarterbacks helped push down several players who had been considered solid bets to make the Day 1 cut. And while this class' depth might be hurt by having just 58 early entrants – the lowest total since 2011 – there still are several prospects who figure to be potential quality starters in short order.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates as picks are made throughout the second and third rounds on the best players still available. Here's a look at the top options left on the board.

2024 NFL draft: Best players available

19. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

For better or worse, DeJean has achieved outlier status due to his burly 6-1, 203-pound build more fitting of a safety. Leveraging his seldom-seen size, speed and ball skills by keeping him at outside cornerback still seems like the right move, though teams might look for other ways to tap into his explosiveness that's more linear than fluid.

20. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

At 6-2 and 205 pounds with 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Mitchell might come across as a pure straight-line, downfield threat. The Georgia transfer's calling card, however, is the fluidity he shows off when easily shaking defenders on his breaks. If he becomes more physical at the catch point, he could become an imposing No. 1 receiver.

27. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Dismiss him as a mere slot receiver at your own peril. McConkey masterfully sets up defensive backs to break himself free of coverage at every level, and he has enough juice as a deep threat to force defenses to stay honest. Expect him to take on a significant role as a trustworthy weapon who can keep an offense rolling with his work on intermediate routes.

29. Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year stands at a modest 6-2 and 304 pounds, but his track record of disruption speaks for itself. Though Newton relies on a slippery, persistent approach to beat blockers that might not be as consistently effective in the pros, his craftiness should unlock different ways for him to snake into the backfield.

30. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Steady and savvy, McKinstry is one of this class' most reliable defensive prospects. While he's not as dynamic as other cornerbacks, his well-rounded physical tools and outstanding recognition give him a high floor as someone who can be trusted to handle a variety of coverage assignments.

32. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

It's impossible to discuss Wilson's draft fate without acknowledging an extensive injury history that includes twice tearing the same ACL and surgery on both shoulders. But when healthy, the 6-4, 233-pounder can be a force in space, as the Bednarik Award winner demonstrated last season.

34. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Rocketing onto the scene in his lone season as a starter, Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Award and was a unanimous All-American. Though he could also play guard, his punishing play screams solid starter at center.

35. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Any team looking to open up its offense might gravitate toward Franklin, who will make his living picking up yardage in chunks on deep shots. The 6-2, 176-pounder can mix in some quick hits for run-after-catch opportunities, but he likely will be more of a complementary piece in a passing attack rather than a focal point.

37. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

The Deebo Samuel comparisons are simultaneous understandable yet unfair for the "YAC King," one of college football's premier threats with the ball in his hands. Expanding his repertoire to become a more reliable downfield target – particularly on contested catches – will be a vital factor in determining whether he grows into a complete receiver or is limited to a gadget role.

38. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

A four-time state wrestling champion in high school, Frazier's background is evident on every snap. He's bound to drive defenders when he locks onto them, though lengthier linemen could give him some problems given his short arms.

39. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Few defenders in this class can match Cooper when it comes to chasing down the ball. To become a consistent force at the second level, however, the 6-2, 230-pounder needs to hone his instincts and not let his aggressiveness take him out of plays so frequently.

40. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Concerns about his ability to separate have dogged Coleman throughout the pre-draft process. The Michigan State transfer, however, still makes his mark as a dependable jump-ball winner who can box out smaller defensive backs and be a major red-zone asset.

41. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

The 6-4, 245-pounder looks bound to follow many other college tight ends in essentially becoming a supersized receiver who is most often split wide and asked to do little as a blocker. That role should still leave him plenty of opportunities to make his mark, however, as Sanders can create mismatches all over the field in the passing game.

42. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Limited looks in Michigan's offense didn't obscure his big-play ability, which keyed his 16.4 yards per catch and 12 touchdowns on 48 catches. The 5-11, 185-pound target should continue to tax defenses with his acceleration and a toughness typically not seen from receivers of his build.

43. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Even though he led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards the last two seasons, the Georgia transfer's production never seemed to measure up to his potential. That shouldn't dissuade teams from taking a look long at a target with an impressive blend of quickness, toughness and polish.

44. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Hypercompetitive yet calm, Lassiter is the kind of determined coverage presence who can find his way in any scheme. Though his ball skills and overall athleticism aren't optimal, he can be a steadying addition to a secondary.

45. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Comfortable both in plugging the run game and dropping back in coverage, Colson can stay on the field in a variety of scenarios. The 6-2, 238-pounder depends more on functionality than flash, so speeding up his diagnosing skills will be key to his pro success.

46. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

When the 6-4, 292-pound transfer from Western Michigan sees an opening, he routinely shoots the gap and tracks down the ball. Holding up at the point of attack can be a struggle, however, so Fiske will only be a fit for teams prepared to unleash his attacking style.

48. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

At 6-1 and 189 pounds, Tampa has the tools and mentality to drape himself around receivers at the line of scrimmage and catch point. His long speed could leave him vulnerable in some matchups, but he could thrive as a playmaker in zone coverage.

50. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

The younger brother of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton had no trouble making a name for himself on the other side of the ball for the Scarlet Knights. Teams able to deploy him in off coverage should be drawn to his penchant for finding the ball when he's allowed to work downhill.

51. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

53. Chris Braswell, OLB, Alabama

54. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

56. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

57. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

58. Christian Haynes, G, UConn

59. Maason Smith, DT, LSU

60. Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan

61. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

62. Javon Bollard, S, Georgia

63. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

64. Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

65. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

66. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

67. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

68. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

69. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

70. Dominick Puni, G, Kansas

71. Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

72. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

73. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

74. Christian Jones, OT, Texas

75. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to elude North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Amari Gainer (3) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

76. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

77. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

78. Cooper Beebe, G, BYU

79. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

80. Javon Baker, WR, UCF

81. Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State

82. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

83. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

84. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

85. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

86. Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian

87. Austin Booker, DE, Kansas

88. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

89. Calen Bullock, S, USC

90. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

91. Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

92. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

93. DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

94. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

95. Malik Wasington, WR, Virginia

96. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

97. Jonah Elliss, DE/OLB, Utah

98. Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State

99. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

100. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

101. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

102. D.J. James, CB, Auburn

103. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

104. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

105. Brenden Rice, WR, USC

106. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

107. Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

108. Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

109. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

110. Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

111. Brandon Coleman, G/T, TCU

112. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

113. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

114. Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

115. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

116. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

117. Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

118. Brennan Jackson, DE, Washington State

119. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)

120. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

121. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

122. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

123. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

124. Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State

125. Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL draft best players available: Live look as Day 2 picks made