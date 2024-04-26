NFL draft best available players: Live look at rankings as Day 2 picks are made
The marquee names in the 2024 NFL draft have already found their landing spots, but there's no shortage of top talent still available after the first round.
A historic run on quarterbacks helped push down several players who had been considered solid bets to make the Day 1 cut. And while this class' depth might be hurt by having just 58 early entrants – the lowest total since 2011 – there still are several prospects who figure to be potential quality starters in short order.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates as picks are made throughout the second and third rounds on the best players still available. Here's a look at the top options left on the board.
2024 NFL draft: Best players available
19. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
For better or worse, DeJean has achieved outlier status due to his burly 6-1, 203-pound build more fitting of a safety. Leveraging his seldom-seen size, speed and ball skills by keeping him at outside cornerback still seems like the right move, though teams might look for other ways to tap into his explosiveness that's more linear than fluid.
20. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
At 6-2 and 205 pounds with 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Mitchell might come across as a pure straight-line, downfield threat. The Georgia transfer's calling card, however, is the fluidity he shows off when easily shaking defenders on his breaks. If he becomes more physical at the catch point, he could become an imposing No. 1 receiver.
27. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Dismiss him as a mere slot receiver at your own peril. McConkey masterfully sets up defensive backs to break himself free of coverage at every level, and he has enough juice as a deep threat to force defenses to stay honest. Expect him to take on a significant role as a trustworthy weapon who can keep an offense rolling with his work on intermediate routes.
29. Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year stands at a modest 6-2 and 304 pounds, but his track record of disruption speaks for itself. Though Newton relies on a slippery, persistent approach to beat blockers that might not be as consistently effective in the pros, his craftiness should unlock different ways for him to snake into the backfield.
30. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Steady and savvy, McKinstry is one of this class' most reliable defensive prospects. While he's not as dynamic as other cornerbacks, his well-rounded physical tools and outstanding recognition give him a high floor as someone who can be trusted to handle a variety of coverage assignments.
32. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
It's impossible to discuss Wilson's draft fate without acknowledging an extensive injury history that includes twice tearing the same ACL and surgery on both shoulders. But when healthy, the 6-4, 233-pounder can be a force in space, as the Bednarik Award winner demonstrated last season.
34. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Rocketing onto the scene in his lone season as a starter, Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Award and was a unanimous All-American. Though he could also play guard, his punishing play screams solid starter at center.
35. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Any team looking to open up its offense might gravitate toward Franklin, who will make his living picking up yardage in chunks on deep shots. The 6-2, 176-pounder can mix in some quick hits for run-after-catch opportunities, but he likely will be more of a complementary piece in a passing attack rather than a focal point.
37. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The Deebo Samuel comparisons are simultaneous understandable yet unfair for the "YAC King," one of college football's premier threats with the ball in his hands. Expanding his repertoire to become a more reliable downfield target – particularly on contested catches – will be a vital factor in determining whether he grows into a complete receiver or is limited to a gadget role.
38. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
A four-time state wrestling champion in high school, Frazier's background is evident on every snap. He's bound to drive defenders when he locks onto them, though lengthier linemen could give him some problems given his short arms.
39. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Few defenders in this class can match Cooper when it comes to chasing down the ball. To become a consistent force at the second level, however, the 6-2, 230-pounder needs to hone his instincts and not let his aggressiveness take him out of plays so frequently.
40. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Concerns about his ability to separate have dogged Coleman throughout the pre-draft process. The Michigan State transfer, however, still makes his mark as a dependable jump-ball winner who can box out smaller defensive backs and be a major red-zone asset.
41. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The 6-4, 245-pounder looks bound to follow many other college tight ends in essentially becoming a supersized receiver who is most often split wide and asked to do little as a blocker. That role should still leave him plenty of opportunities to make his mark, however, as Sanders can create mismatches all over the field in the passing game.
42. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Limited looks in Michigan's offense didn't obscure his big-play ability, which keyed his 16.4 yards per catch and 12 touchdowns on 48 catches. The 5-11, 185-pound target should continue to tax defenses with his acceleration and a toughness typically not seen from receivers of his build.
43. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Even though he led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards the last two seasons, the Georgia transfer's production never seemed to measure up to his potential. That shouldn't dissuade teams from taking a look long at a target with an impressive blend of quickness, toughness and polish.
44. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Hypercompetitive yet calm, Lassiter is the kind of determined coverage presence who can find his way in any scheme. Though his ball skills and overall athleticism aren't optimal, he can be a steadying addition to a secondary.
45. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Comfortable both in plugging the run game and dropping back in coverage, Colson can stay on the field in a variety of scenarios. The 6-2, 238-pounder depends more on functionality than flash, so speeding up his diagnosing skills will be key to his pro success.
46. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
When the 6-4, 292-pound transfer from Western Michigan sees an opening, he routinely shoots the gap and tracks down the ball. Holding up at the point of attack can be a struggle, however, so Fiske will only be a fit for teams prepared to unleash his attacking style.
48. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
At 6-1 and 189 pounds, Tampa has the tools and mentality to drape himself around receivers at the line of scrimmage and catch point. His long speed could leave him vulnerable in some matchups, but he could thrive as a playmaker in zone coverage.
50. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The younger brother of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton had no trouble making a name for himself on the other side of the ball for the Scarlet Knights. Teams able to deploy him in off coverage should be drawn to his penchant for finding the ball when he's allowed to work downhill.
51. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
53. Chris Braswell, OLB, Alabama
54. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
56. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
57. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
58. Christian Haynes, G, UConn
59. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
60. Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan
61. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
62. Javon Bollard, S, Georgia
63. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
64. Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
65. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
66. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
67. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
68. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
69. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
70. Dominick Puni, G, Kansas
71. Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
72. Cole Bishop, S, Utah
73. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
74. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
75. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
76. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
77. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
78. Cooper Beebe, G, BYU
79. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
80. Javon Baker, WR, UCF
81. Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State
82. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
83. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
84. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
85. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
86. Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian
87. Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
88. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
89. Calen Bullock, S, USC
90. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
91. Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
92. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
93. DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
94. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
95. Malik Wasington, WR, Virginia
96. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
97. Jonah Elliss, DE/OLB, Utah
98. Mohamed Kamara, DE/OLB, Colorado State
99. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
100. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
101. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
102. D.J. James, CB, Auburn
103. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
104. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
105. Brenden Rice, WR, USC
106. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
107. Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College
108. Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
109. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
110. Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
111. Brandon Coleman, G/T, TCU
112. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
113. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
114. Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
115. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
116. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
117. Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
118. Brennan Jackson, DE, Washington State
119. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
120. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
121. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
122. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
123. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
124. Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State
125. Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL draft best players available: Live look as Day 2 picks made