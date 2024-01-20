C.J. Stroud and the Texans handled the Browns last week, but will they have the same luck against the formidable Ravens? (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Houston Texans, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, have all the good vibes right now. They shocked the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round, winning 45-14 and looking more experienced than the young team they are.

But the Baltimore Ravens aren't the Browns. They're one of the most formidable teams in the NFL. They don't have 38-year-old Joe Flacco making a late-career surge as their quarterback. They have Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat QB and the likely MVP, leading their offense. He's got the legs. He's got the arm. And he's a whole lot harder to sack than Flacco.

The Texans will have their hands full, but so will the Ravens. The Texans have good vibes, but that's not all they're built on. Stroud is looking like a legit franchise quarterback after just 18 professional games. The Browns' defense, one of the best in the league, had a lot of trouble putting a lid on Stroud and Houston's offense.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.