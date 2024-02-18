NFL did not hand down any fines for the Super Bowl

No players were fined for on-field, safety-related violations during Super Bowl LVIII.

Each Saturday, the league announces the fines for the previous week's games. This Saturday, none were announced. It makes Super Bowl Sunday the only Sunday of this NFL season that didn't see any players fined.

A couple of players could have been sweating fines: Nick Bolton was flagged for a horse-collar tackle and L'Jarius Sneed was flagged for unnecessary roughness. But no fine was announced for either player.

The NFL's disciplinary office seemed to be a bit more forgiving during the playoffs than it was during the regular season: After averaging more than a fine per game during the regular season, there were only seven fines in 13 games during the postseason.