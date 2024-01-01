Advertisement

How will the NFL decide to punish David Tepper? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to the recent video of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. They discuss what possible punishments the NFL could have for Tepper. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.