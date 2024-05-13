NFL confirms 2024 schedule will release on Wednesday, May 15

When it comes to the 2024 schedule release, what was previously reported is now official.

The NFL confirmed on Monday morning that the full schedule will be announced on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported the date and time of the schedule release last week.

The league began announcing the week by announcing that the Super Bowl LVIII champion Chiefs will host the Ravens to kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Eagles will take on the Packers in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 for the first two games of the season.

The 2024 schedule is being released a little later than expected, which may have to do with the league’s decision to play two games on Christmas this year. With Christmas falling on a Wednesday, the NFL had to pick the matchups, sell the rights, and schedule the four teams playing in those games to play the preceding Saturday.

The speculation and conjecture about the schedule will officially end in just a couple of days.