NFL CBs Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar hadn't immediately turned themselves in after arrest warrants issued

The story of Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar was weird on Thursday, and getting even weirder on Friday.

The two NFL cornerbacks — Baker was a first-round pick of the New York giants in 2019 and Dunbar was recently traded to the Seattle Seahawks — were issued arrest warrants for armed robbery charges. And as of early Friday afternoon, neither had turned themselves into authorities.

The reports on Friday included one that said the police tried to get a hold of Baker through his acquaintance, and Baker terminated the call.

The story became big news on Thursday. The police in Miramar, Fla. even tagged the NFL teams for each player on Twitter.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

TMZ reported the two had racked up $70,000 of gambling debt in high-stakes card games and other games. They were at a cookout on on Wednesday night, playing cards and video games, when an argument started. Baker pulled out a gun, according to the report, and per the arrest warrant, Baker directed two others to start robbing guests. One of the others was Dunbar.

The Giants said in a statement “We have been in contact with Deandre,” but police hadn’t had such luck. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that Baker refused to speak to authorities.

Should be noted, too, that in the affidavit, Detective Mark Moretti said “I attempted to talk to Baker via (Baker acquaintance Dominick) Johnson’s cell phone, but Baker refused to speak with me and immediately terminated the call.” — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 15, 2020

Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest said on Friday that neither NFL player had turned themselves in, though authorities weren’t pressing the matter.

I just got off the phone with Miramar Police and was told that Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker are yet to turn themselves in.



They will be given a “reasonable amount of time” to do so before police begin a more proactive “process” of arresting them. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 15, 2020

Baker was the 30th pick of the 2019 draft and played all 16 games for the Giants last season, starting 15. Dunbar spent five seasons with the Washington Redskins before he was traded to the Seahawks this offseason.

The NFL will certainly investigate the matter and determine if suspensions are warranted. But for now, the two players have bigger legal issues to deal with.