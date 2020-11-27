Broncos cancel practice after 1 player, 2 staff members test positive

The Denver Broncos canceled practice on Friday after announcing three positive COVID-19 tests. The tests are from one player and two staff members.

They are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday.

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/BFm0F4uXod — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2020

The Broncos (4-6) placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday but held practice as scheduled. Head coach Vic Fangio said it was permitted by NFL protocol because contact tracing was done, per NFL.com. The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Broncos will conduct work remotely on Friday. It’s the third time in four weeks that the team has had to shut down practices due to a positive COVID-19 test. The team had its Week 5 game against the New England Patriots postponed due to an outbreak of positive tests on the Patriots squad.

NFL Week 12 COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL has already had to move one game this week. The Thanksgiving primetime game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back to Sunday.

The Ravens have had new positive results every day for four days. It’s the first large outbreak on an NFL roster since the Tennessee Titans issue a month ago. Multiple players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos game is still on for Sunday and is likely to move forward, at least for now, since only one player has tested positive. But contact tracing could result in more players on the list and additional positive tests this weekend would be a problem.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will not conduct practices on Friday due to COVID-19 tests. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

