NFL Betting Picks: New York Giants vs. New York Jets, Week 8

Giants vs. Jets Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 8

The Giants finally put one in the win column in Week 7, knocking off the Commanders at home. Another home game awaits them against the Jets in Week 8. Let's dig into the betting options for this matchup and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Jets Betting Odds for Week 8

Giants: Spread +3 (-115), +130 Moneyline

Jets: Spread -3 (-105), -155 Moneyline

Game Total: 36.5 points

This is going to be a matchup between backup quarterbacks. Zach Wilson continues to start in place of Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) for the Jets, while Tyrod Taylor will receive his third straight start for the Giants in place of Daniel Jones (neck).

Giants vs. Jets Betting Picks This Week

Points should be at a premium in this game. The Giants' offense has been dreadful for most of the season, leaving them to average 12.1 points per game. They did finally score a touchdown in the first half against the Commanders last week, but they still finished with just 14 points. Facing a Jets defense that has given up only 19.8 points per game isn't likely to help matters.

The Jets have had their own issues on offense. They have scored 22 or fewer points in all but one game this season. They even had two games in which they scored just 10 points each. The Giants' defense has played much better lately, giving up 21 total points to the Bills and Commanders over their last two games. This has the makings of a defensive battle, so take the under.

Giants vs. Jets Best Bet: Under 36.5 points (-108 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants have been really bad in the first half of games. They did score 14 points in the first half against the Commanders in Week 7, but they didn't exactly come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Their first drive resulted in a punt after they lost one yard on three plays. That marked their third straight game in which their opening drive resulted in a punt. Against the Jets' stout defense, look for them to punt on their first drive again.

Giants vs. Jets Best Bet: Giants First Drive Result: Punt (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Make no mistake about it, the Jets want to run the ball. With Wilson at quarterback, they are trying to limit his mistakes. That has contributed to him attempting 33 or fewer passes in three of his five starts. Since he's not throwing much, he has posted fewer than 200 passing yards in four of those five games.

When Wilson does throw the ball, he has been looking to get it to tight end Tyler Conklin. Over the five games that Wilson has started, Conklin has been targeted 26 times. That resulted in him catching at least three passes in each game. There is a lot of juice that comes with taking the over on his receptions prop, but it still has a favorable opportunity to hit.

Giants vs. Jets Best Bet: Tyler Conklin over 2.5 receptions (-180 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Jets Prediction

The Jets have managed to tread water with Rodgers out, posting a 3-3 record. As good as the Giants have been on defense the last two games, the Jets' defense is among the best in the league. I feel better about taking the under on the game total than picking the winner, but the Jets are in a better position to emerge with the victory.