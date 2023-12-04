Advertisement

Should NFL adopt a review system to help poor refereeing? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos
5

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the ending of the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers game, and debate if the league needs to make a change to help the referees get more calls correct.

Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.