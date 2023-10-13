NFL 2023 Week 6 injury report roundup: Charles Cross, DK Metcalf set to play for Seahawks

The sixth week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Cowboys and Chargers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Ravens at Titans (in London)

Ravens EDGE Odafe Oweh (ankle) will miss his fourth straight game.

The Titans traveled to London on Thursday without WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), and DB Elijah Molden (hamstring). DL Teair Tart (toe) and C Aaron Brewer (neck) are considered questionable.

Commanders at Falcons

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) has been ruled out by the Bengals.

No Falcons players have injury designations for Sunday.

Seahawks at Bengals

The biggest news about the Seahawks injury report for Sunday is which players aren't on it. T Charles Cross (toe), WR DK Metcalf (ribs), and S Jamal Adams (concussion) are all set to play after avoiding injury designations on Friday. DB Coby Bryant (toe) and CB Artie Burns (hamstring) have been ruled out and OL Damien Lewis (ankle) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. QB Drew Lock (ankle) and G Phil Haynes (calf) are listed as questionable.

WR Tee Higgins (ribs) is a game-time decision after missing last week. CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), and DT Josh Tupou (toe) are also listed as questionable while LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) has been ruled out.

Colts at Jaguars

The Colts wont have T Braden Smith (foot, wrist, hip) and they have listed TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion) and C Ryan Kelly (ankle, foot) as questionable.

Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee), OL Walker Little (knee), and CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) are out. LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) is listed as questionable. The Jags also said DT DaVon Hamilton (back) will nto be activated this weekend.

Panthers at Dolphins

The Panthers ruled RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), S Vonn Bell (quad), G Chandler Zavala (neck), and TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) out for Sunday. EDGE Brian Burns (ankle), DT Derrick Brown (ankle/knee), TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) and TE Ian Thomas (calf) are their questionable players. They are not expected to activate RB Jeff Wilson (ribs, finger) from injured reserve.

C Connor Williams (groin) is out for the Dolphins and CB Nik Needham (Achilles) is listed as doubful. FB Alec Ingold (foot), OL Rob Jones (knee), and EDGE Jaelan Phillips (oblique) were tagged as questionable.

Vikings at Bears

No Vikings on the 53-man roster have injury designations. RB Kene Nwangwu (knee) is listed as questionable to come off injured reserve.

The Bears ruled out three running backs — Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion), and Travis Homer (hamstring) — along with DB Terell Smith (ankle, illness) and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). S Eddie Jackson (foot) and OL Lucas Patrick (concussion) are listed as questionable.

49ers at Browns

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) are questionable for the 49ers.

The Browns will not have QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder), G Joel Bitonio (knee), and WR Cedric Tillman (hip) this weekend. TE David Njoku (face, hand) and C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee and foot) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Texans

Saints TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), and T Landon Young (hip) are all out. G Andrus Peat (concussion, groin) is listed as questionable.

WR Tank Dell (concussion), WR Robert Woods (ribs), and LB Christian Harris (concussion) are considered questionable for the Texans.

Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots have ruled out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), OL Tyrone Wheatley (knee), OL Riley Reiff (knee), and EDGE Matthew Judon (elbow). DL Christian Barmore (knee), T Trent Brown (chest), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), G Mike Onwenu (ankle), LB Josh Uche (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

Raiders T Justin Herron (concussion) and CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) have been ruled out. CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Eagles at Jets

The Eagles ruled out CB Darius Slay (knee), DT Jalen Carter (ankle), and WR Quez Watkins (hamstring). S Sydney Brown (hamstring) and DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) are considered questionable.

CB Sauce Gardner (illness) is questionable for the Jets while CB D.J. Reed (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), and CB Justin Hardee (hamstring) were ruled out. WR/KR Xavier Gipson (ankle), DL Micheal Clemons (ankle), and FB Nick Bawden (calf) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Buccaneers

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was ruled out for the Lions along with DB Brian Branch (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Bam Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), and CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). DE Josh Paschal (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve. TE Sam LaPorta (calf) and DB Khalil Dorsey (illness) are the team's only questionable players.

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is good to go for the Bucs, but EDGE Shaq Barrett (illness) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Rams

WR Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable to be in the Cardinals lineup. S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out while OL Dennis Daley (ankle), TE Elijah Higgins (illness), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder), LB Myjai Sanders (thumb), CB Garrett Williams (knee) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) join Brown in the questionable group.

The Rams listed LB Ernest Jones (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), and OL Joe Noteboom (groin) as questionable.

Giants at Bills

The Giants have a long list of injuries this week. QB Daniel Jones (neck), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), T Matt Peart (shoulder), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle) have all been ruled out. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Darren Waller (groin), T Evan Neal (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), G Shane Lemieux (groin), and DT D.J. Davidson (knee) all drew questionable designations.

TE Dawson Knox (wrist), TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), and CB Dane Jackson (foot) are listed as questionable for the Bills.

