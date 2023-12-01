NFL 2023 Week 13 injury report roundup: Chargers list Keenan Allen as questionable

The 13th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it will continue with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Bengals and Jaguars play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Chargers at Patriots

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (quad) returned for a limited practice on Friday before drawing a questionable tag for Sunday. T Trey Pipkins (wrist) is also questionable. OL Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion), and S JT Woods (illness) have been ruled out.

The Patriots ruled out WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder, illness) and WR Demario Douglas (concussion). LB Chris Board (back), T Trent Brown (ankle, chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), G Sidy Sow (ankle), and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are considered questionable.

Lions at Saints

QB Hendon Hooker (knee) returned to Lions practice this week, but he won't play on Sunday. LB Alex Anzalone (hand) is considered doubtful and G Jonah Jackson (ankle, wrist) carries a questionable tag into the weekend.

Saints WR Chris Olave (concussion), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), K Blake Grupe (right groin), and C Erik McCoy (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Sunday's home game. S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), and LB Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique) have been ruled out.

Falcons at Jets

Falcons WR Mack Hollins (ankle) and CB Mike Hughes (hand) are considered questionable to play on Sunday.

The Jets expect to have T Mekhi Becton (ankle) back after missing one game. RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (calf), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring), and RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are listed as questionable. QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) returned to practice this week, but he won't be playing on Sunday.

Cardinals at Steelers

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that WR Hollywood Brown (heel) is trending in the right direction to play, but he's officially tagged as questionable. CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas (ankle), OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck), and WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) will not play. S Joey Blount (knee), TE Trey McBride (groin), WR Zach Pascal (personal), DL Kevin Strong (knee), and S Jalen Thompson (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is off the injury report and ready to play after missing four games. DT Montravius Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Colts at Titans

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) had surgery this week, but isn't on injured reserve so the Colts ruled him out along with CB JuJu Brents (quad).

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) is off the injury report. WR Treylon Burks (concussion) is listed as questionable to return to action.

Dolphins at Commanders

RB De'Von Achane (knee) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) have no injury designations for the Dolphins. T Terron Armstead (knee, quad), RB Chris Books (knee), OL Lester Cotton (illness), S Jevon Holland (knees), OL Robert Jones (knee), and T Kendall Lamm (back) make up their questionable group.

The Commanders will play without CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow) and DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). C Tyler Larsen (knee) is their only questionable player.

Broncos at Texans

WR Jerry Jeudy (groin) is off the Broncos injury report, which leaves CB Damarri Mathis (back) as their only player with an injury designation.

The Texans ruled out TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). WR Tank Dell (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), WR Noah Brown (knee), and LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers ruled out TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) and S Vonn Bell (shoulder). TE Tommy Tremble (hip) is listed as doubtful while LB DJ Johnson (elbow), CB Troy Hill (hip), G Nash Jensen (back), LB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), S Jeremy Chinn (quad), and EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David (groin) and LB Devin White (foot) have been ruled out along with CB Jamel Dean (foot, ankle) and DL Mike Greene (calf). LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) has a doubtful tag and WR Chris Godwin (neck) is listed as questionable.

Browns at Rams

QB Joe Flacco is set to start for the Rams because Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) have also been ruled out. C Nick Harris (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Rams listed LB Michael Hoecht (knee) as questionable, but head coach Sean McVay said they expect him to play. DB Quentin Lake (hamstring) has been ruled out.

49ers at Eagles

DL Arik Armstead (foot) says he's playing, but the 49ers listed him as questionable along with RB Jordan Mason (hamstring) and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib).

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) returned to practice Friday, but he's set to miss Sunday's game after being listed as doubtful. DT Fletcher Cox (groin) and TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle) are questionable, but LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and S Justin Evans (knee) have been ruled out.

Chiefs at Packers

The Chiefs list RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) as questionable, but head coach Andy Reid indicated that he will play. LB Nick Bolton (wrist) will not come off injured reserve this weekend.

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) will be inactive on Sunday night and CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), S Rudy Ford (biceps, groin), and CB Robert Rochell (calf) are all considered questionable.